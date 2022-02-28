Mitchell's Bowles to golf at Black Hills State

Mitchell’s Jacqueline Bowles qualified for state golf all four years of her high school career and now she will be taking her golfing talents to the collegiate level at Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Black Hills State golf coach Craig Marsh is excited to have Bowles on the team next year.

“We are excited to welcome Jacque Bowles to the Yellow Jacket Women's Golf Team," Marsh said in a press release. "Jacque is an outstanding student athlete who will most definitely contribute to the team on and off the golf course. We love her positive attitude and truly believe she will be a strong addition to the team."

Bowles said that it was easy to pick Black Hills State after visiting the college last fall.

“We went up and toured the campus and I had already been to Spearfish because one of my good friends is up there and it was a really pretty town,” she said. “Overall, I grew into it and they had a good program and good people. I decided it was a good choice.”

Bowles was thinking about Hastings College as well, but decided Black Hills State was better since she didn’t like all the traffic around Lincoln.

“I went and toured Hastings and thought about going there, but I didn’t like going down and being close to Lincoln because there was a lot of traffic for me because I am from here,” she said. “Then I went to Spearfish and it was so pretty and has so much more to offer with things you could do. You could go hiking.”

Bowles has golfed in her younger days with her grandpa Jack Webb, but really didn’t take it seriously until her freshman year at Mitchell.

“I golfed a long time ago with my grandpa and I golfed in the country club tournaments,” she said. “I was actually playing volleyball until the week before the season started my freshman year and one of the girls on the golf team went ‘why don’t you come play golf and you can go to state because we need just one more golfer.’ I started playing with them. My freshman year I wasn’t super serious about it but after that, when I went to state, I really liked it.”

It was then that Bowles became an avid golfer and really shined on the links. As a freshman, Bowles helped her team place third at the state tournament and earn district runner-up.

Her sophomore year saw Bowles help her team to a district championship and she competed at state.

Her junior year, Bowles placed fourth at district with a 94, which qualified her for state. Bowles was unable to attend the state meet due to COVID.

That set up her senior year and what a year she had. Bowles earned a tournament average of 88, placing second in the district meet. At state, Bowles placed 13th with scores of 88 and 93. As a senior, Bowles shot her career low score of 80 in winning the Mitchell Invite at Scenic Knolls Golf Course.

It is those years on the Mitchell golf team that helped her grow as a golfer and she said she learned a lot from Kenzey Kanno, who is now a golfer at Chadron State College.

“I got to golf with a lot of good girls,” she said. “Kenzey Kanno is one of the best golfers that I know and taught me a lot about golf. It was fun to experience all those with her. Then the next couple of years.”

Bowles is excited to begin her college career next year.

“I am excited,” she said. “I am nervous, but I feel like I will be OK. You just have to work hard and you will get to play.”

Bowles is planning on studying pre-law and plans on being a lawyer.