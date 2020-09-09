Mitchell's Hobbs coming back from injury stronger than before

MITCHELL — Mitchell volleyball player Avery Hobbs is a little busier than most fall sport athletes.

When she isn’t competing or practicing for volleyball, she is competing or practicing for rodeo.

Hobbs said she doesn’t get to practice for rodeo on game nights, but finds time on nights where she isn’t competing to get on a horse.

“Right after practice, I hustle out and go ride really quick. I’m out there pretty late. It’s a lot of hassle, but it’s (something I love to do),” Hobbs said.

While volleyball is her favorite sport, she has been competing in rodeo since she was around five, she said.

In rodeo, Hobbs competes in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping.

In barrel racing, Hobbs is in 10th place overall in Nebraska High School Rodeo with 17 points. Hobbs sits just out of the top 10 in pole bending with 16 points for 11th place. She is 16th in goat tying with 10 points.

Hobbs is in 28th place in the Nebraska High School Rodeo All Around standings with 427.9 points.

Hobbs senior rodeo season is coming to a rapid close with just two more rodeos left — the Broken Bow High School rodeo on Sept. 12-13 and the Seven Valleys High School Rodeo on Sept. 19-20.

Hobbs, though, is just thankful she gets to compete at all. Her sports career was nearly derailed after suffering a serious injury during a basketball game last year.

“I had a concussion and gliosis, which is a scar on your brain, essentially,” she said. “We were playing a game, and I went for a rebound. My teammate did as well and kind of blindsided me. I fell back and landed on the back of my head.”