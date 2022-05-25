Mitchell's Peters takes second at state

COLUMBUS - Cael Peters capped off his impressive sophomore season with a runner-up finish at the Class C boys state golf tournament on Wednesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

The Mitchell High School standout fired a final-round low 75 to force a playoff for the title with Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter. After matching scores on the first two playoff holes, Carpenter birdied the third and deciding hole to finish on top.

Both golfers shot under par in the playoff, as Peters was 1-under and Carpenter was 2-under.

“I’m really proud of Cael and the tournament he had,” Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “He played really solid today and he battled. He has two more years and he will be a lot of fun to coach and watch.”

Peters ended the two-day tournament with a 155 total. He trailed the first-round leader by six shots, but quickly put the pressure on everyone above him with his final-round charge.

Peters, who now owns two state medals after finishing 15th as a freshman, helped the Tigers earn a top-10 finish in the team standings. After shooting a 376 on Tuesday, Mitchell followed that up with a 370 to place ninth with a 746 total.

The Tigers’ other finishers included Ethan Thyne in 44th with a 181, Tyler Jackson in 81st with a 202, Easton Anderson in 90th with a 213, and Kalem Jackson in 91st with a 216. Kalem Jackson is the team’s lone senior.

“I’m proud of our team and how they competed today,” Kuxhausen said. “Conditions were tough again. We have a young team and it was a great overall experience for them.”

Three other Panhandle golfers concluded their campaigns at state as individuals. Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson finished in a tie for 23rd with a 171 total. He shot rounds of 84 and 87.

Nelson’s teammate Tegan Snyder placed 47th with a 183. After posting a 94 in the first round, Snyder rebounded with an 89 on Wednesday.

Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires finished in a tie for 53rd. Swires carded two rounds of 93 to end with a 186 total.

Columbus Scotus won the team title with a 640. Doniphan-Trumbull placed second with a 671.

Team Scores

Columbus Scotus 640, Doniphan-Trumbull 671, Tekamah-Herman 687, Kearney Catholic 694, Grand Island Central Catholic 704, Amherst 710, Yutan 730, Archbishop Bergan 746, Mitchell 748, Hartington Cedar Catholic 748, Milford 746, Lincoln Lutheran 756, Heartland 757, Tri County Northeast 774, West Holt 811.

Individual

Top 15

1, Noah Carpenter, Palmyra , 155

2, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 155

3, Seth VunCannon, 156

4, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 156

5, Nick Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 156

6, Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 158

7, Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 159

8, Hayden Dzingle, Doniphan, 160

9, Stevel Sladky, Bishop Neumanm, 160

10, Noah Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 161,

11, Samuel Wells, St. Paul, 161

12, Brady Davis , Archbishop Bergan, 161

13, Jake Richmond, Yutan, 161

14, Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman, 162

15, Jaylin Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 16

Other Local Golfers

23, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville, 171

44, Ethan Thyne , Mitchell, 181

47, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, 183

53, Braxton Swires, Bridgeport,

81, Tyler Jackson, Mitchell, 204

90, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 213

91, Kalem Jackson, Mitchell, 216