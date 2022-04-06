Morrill announces new boys basketball coach

Morrill is excited to announce that John Boswell will be the next head boys basketball at Morrill High School.

Coach Boswell was born and raised in Illinois. He graduated high school from Cary High in Cary, NC.

He received his Bachelor's degree from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO. While attending Missouri Valley College, he played basketball from 2003-2005.

Coach Boswell received his Master’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington, TX.

John is married to Jessica Boswell. They have four children: Ali Boswell will be golfing at William Jewel College in the fall. Tre Boswell is in middle school, Aubree Boswell is in fourth Grade, and Ezekiel Boswell is attending Pre-school.

While living in Texas, he was teacher at Arlington high school for three years, and was a volunteer high school basketball coach during the summer leagues from 2009-2012. In 2012, John and his family moved to Western Nebraska from Grand Prairie, TX. Coach Boswell was the eighth-grade boys’ basketball for Scottsbluff from 2012-2014, Torrington high school head boys’ basketball coach for the 2014-1015 season and coached ninth-grade boys’ basketball in Gering from 2016-2018. Coach joined the Morrill high school boys’ basketball staff for the 2021-2022 season.

“I want to thank Coach Guerue and Coach Lofink for bringing me on staff. I also want to thank Morrill Public Schools for giving me the opportunity to be a Lion. I am looking forward to continuing to build on the foundation that was established by the former coach, while adding my personal touch and style moving forward.”