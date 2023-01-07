Morrill boys, girls top Crawford

MORRILL - The Morrill girls and boy's basketball team used big runs in the second quarter to capture wins over Crawford Saturday afternoon in Morrill.

The Morrill girls used a 13-0 run and then held Crawford to just two points in the third quarter as they hung on for the 50-35 win.

The Morrill boys were similar as they closed out the second quarter on a 16-0 run and rolled to the 53-36 win.

Morrill boys coach John Boswell said it was the best game his team has played this season.

"I thought we played our best basketball of the entire year," Boswell said. "I was very proud of our resilience. I was very proud of our guys of how they withstood the storm in the first quarter. I took an early timeout to tell the guys to execute and we got the shots that we wanted and we missed them, but we were not going to fold. We were going to stick to what we wanted to stick to. I was very proud of our entire team one through 15 and the coaching staff."

The second quarter run was crucial as Crawford scored the first basketball of the second quarter to go up 15-7 and that was when the Lions went on the 16-0 run behind eight points from Ashwin Pittman to take a 23-15 lead at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Morrill defense hold Crawford to just seven points while going on a 9-0 run and a 5-0 run to lead 37-22 after three quarters.

The third quarter saw Crawford cut the lead to 10 at 32-22 on back-to-back buckets by Taylor Homan before Morrill got clutch free throws to end the quarter.

The fourth quarter saw Homan get the Rams back to within 41-29, but Morrill scored the next 10 points including seven from Adrik Ayala to help the Lions get the win.

Morrill was led in scoring by Ayala with 19 points while Cody Johnson tallied 13. Ashwin Pittman had 1o points in the win.

Crawford was led in scoring by Homan with 15 while Mitch Knode and Roman Metz each had seven points.

As for the girl's contest, the first quarter was a battle as both teams were feisty on the court. Crawford never led, but made the game interesting. Morrill took an early 11-4 lead on a trey from Brooklyn Brown but Brittney Klein back back-to-back hoops to bring Crawford back to 11-8. Brown closed out the first with a trey for the 14-8 Morrill lead.

The second quarter saw Crawford climb to within 16-15 on a Kylah Vogel 3-pointer. That was when Morrill went on the 15-0 run that was highlighted by back-to-back buckets by Katrina Kohel and clutch free throws as Morrill led 29-17 at halftime.

The third quarter was a big defensive effort from Morrill as they opened the period on five points from Kinzley Hess before Kyler Gortsema had an old-fashioned 3-point play. Morrill held Crawford scoreless the rest of the way as they scored the next nine points for the 43-20 lead after three.

The final stanza saw Crawford make a game of it with their feisty play as they opened the quarter with eight straight points including a trey by Vogel to get to 43-28. After a bucket by Morrill's Katelyn Walker, Crawford added seven points to cut the lead to 47-35 with three minutes to play. After that, Morrill went into the slow-down game and took the win 50-35.

Morrill girl's coach Josh Guerue was pleased with how his team played to get the win.

"I thought we played good at times and then I thought at times we played undisciplined basketball," he said. "But we are starting to put it together since the break. We have been working on some things and really proud of the girl's effort and their commitment to getting better. We are seeing each game we are playing so I happy to where we are at and the progress we have seen."

Guerue said those two middle quarters were huge for the team's win.

"We work really hard in practice. We have intense practices and make the girls work," he said. "We feel like down the stretch and late in the second and third quarter, those were big quarters that we could take control of the game if we play disciplined basketball and that if we can create offense out of defense and I thought that is what happened during that stretch of the game is where we were able to make offense out of defense and that was the difference during the stretch."

Morrill was led in scoring by Brown with 15 points while Brooklin Hess tallied 13 points and Kinzley Hess had 11 points.

Crawford was led in scoring by Kylah Vogel with 12 points followed by nine points from Klein.

Box Score

Girl's Game

Crawford 8 9 3 15 - 35

Morrill 14 15 16 5 - 50

CRAWFORD

Kylah Vogel 12, Keslyn Vogel 2, Kyler Gortsema 3, Halee Wasserburger 2, Britney Klein 9.

MORRILL

Avree Blair 4, Kinzley Hess 11, Katrina Kohel 6, Brooklin Hess 12, Brooklyn Brown 15, Katelyn Walker 2.

Boy's Game

Crawford 13 2 7 14 - 36

Morrill 7 16 14 16 - 53

CRAWFORD

Mitch Knode 7, William Sams 3, Roman Metz 7, Taylor Homan 15, Carter Rudloff 4.

MORRILL

Wyler Fisher 5, Adrik Ayala 19, Ryder Green 2, Ashwin Pittman 10, Cody Johnson 13, Teige Whetham 4.