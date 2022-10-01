Morrill claims home invite over Lingle-Ft. Laramie

MORRILL – The Morrill volleyball team captured the Morrill Invite with a spirited win over Lingle-Ft. Laramie in the championship game Saturday in Morrill with a 25-20, 25-20 win over the Doggers.

Morrill head coach Sarah Walker said her team played great to get the championship.

“I felt like today was the first time we all came together as a team and played to our potential,” Walker said. “(Keeping the momentum) was huge for us. Unfortunately, we let that go in most of the games this year, so keeping the momentum was huge for us.”

Walker said they needed a big win like this against a quality Lingle-Ft. Laramie squad.

“We needed this as a team,” Walker said. “They have done great in practice and they needed this to show their progression.”

What really helped the Morrill team was how InSync and everyone contributed whether it was hitting, serving, or even digging up balls. Assistant coach Jodi Smith said this team really came together today.

“That is what is nice to have a team like this because the other teams can’t focus on just one of our players because they are all equal,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter who we get the ball to or take the ball to, they will need to do what they need to with it so the other team can’t focus on just one player because we have four other hitters that can come up.”

The Lions had a first-round bye and then had to beat Minatare in the semifinals 25-9, 26-24 to move into the semifinals.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie had a tough route to the final. The Doggers opened the tourney with a 25-21, 25-18 win over Crawford and then needed an inspirational talk during a timeout to top Sioux County in three sets 21-25, 25-22, 25-13.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie coach Chelsi Jackson said her team did OK.

“I think we played pretty well,” Jackson said. “We were out of momentum there at the end of the game.”

That momentum shift was definitely a factor as it had a positive role for Morrill and a negative one for Lingle-Ft. Laramie.

It was the Sioux County game that was key for the Doggers and Jackson said she had to tell them to pick it up when the Warriors were up 21-10 in the second set.

“It was a bit of a talk in the huddle,” Jackson said. “I just told them we have to go out there and push and want it more than they do. They decided they wanted it and they came out for it.”

Jackson said her team needs to stop playing the rollercoaster game.

“We have to stay consistent and I think that will come,” she said. “We have a month left (in the season) and I think it will come.”

Sioux County won the first set 25-21 in a set in which neither team led more than three points. The second set saw Sioux County’s Ashley Hunter serve nine straight points for a 15-7 lead and then Rebecca Reece had three points for a 19-8 lead. Sioux County led 21-10 when the Doggers changed the momentum. Jordyn Spectner had three points including two aces to cut the lead to 21-14 and then Natalie Spectner had seven points to tie the set at 22-22. The Doggers won the second set 25-22.

The third set saw Lingle-Ft. Laramie carry the second-set momentum into the final set as they led 7-2 and then 11-6. Natalie Spectner then had a 4-point run to lead 17-8 and won the match 25-14 on two points from Skyla Wunder.

Sioux County finished third. The Warriors opened the tourney with a 25-14, 25-18 win over Banner County before falling to Lingle-Ft. Laramie. Sioux County then topped Minatare 25-15, 25-12.

The championship game between Morrill and Lingle-Ft. Laramie was a battle in the first set. Lingle-Ft. Laramie held a 10-6 lead after four points from Wunder and led 14-10. That was when Morrill caught fire as Katelyn Walker had three service points to tie the set at 14-14 and then Lexie Gibson had three points for an 18-16 lead. The score was tied at 19-19 when Kyndall Sprague had two points for a 22-19 lead and then Mersaydez Carrizales had the final two points for the 25-20 win.

The Doggers led 7-5 in the second set after four points from Ashlee Hattan. The set was tied at 10-10 when the Lions roared to a 17-10 lead behind six points from Walker.

The Lions kept that momentum going as they led 23-16 on a Spargue point. Lingle-Ft. Laramie started coming back after two service points from Hallie Fuller to cut the lead to 24-20, but a missed serve gave Morrill the title.

Other scores in the tournament saw Sioux County defeat Banner County 25-14, 25-18. The Wildcats then split a pair of contests defeating Guernsey-Sunrise 25-20, 25-20 and then falling to Crawford 25-19, 25-12.

Morrill will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Mitchell.