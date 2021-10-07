Morrill football drops final home game of season

During the second half, Morrill’s Ybarra and Andon Pittman went down with injuries but returned to finish the game.

“We always hate for injuries to happen, but at the same time, they are playing hard enough to get injured. Both of the guys that got hurt, they’re seniors that came in this year, transferred from other schools in order to go out there and make their senior year count and they are,” Milstead said. “They played tough hard-nosed football, they let it all out there and when you do that, you’ll lay out for things and sometimes you get hit. They’re good kids and we’re establishing that culture where they’re going to get back up. They are leaders on this team and they’re going to get back up and lead us into next week.”

Before its final game of the season, Morrill will need to work on their ball security which hadn’t been an issue prior to this game, Milstead said.

“We got in a situation where we had to pass and when you take away that whole running dimension game, you’re playing catchup by that much so early,” Milstead said. “We need to make good passes, smart passes, chucking out of bounds when we need to and basically, we need to put ourselves back in a position to get back to our fundamental football.”

Morrill will travel to Hyannis on Friday, Oct. 15 for their final game of the season while Garden County hosts Leyton on Thursday, Oct. 14.