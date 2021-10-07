Morrill football drops final home game of season

Garden County jumped on top early as they ran to a 60-14 win over Morrill on Thursday.
“Our guys came out and it felt like they competed for all four quarters. That was one of our big goals coming into this year, to establish a culture that we could compete for four quarters. Obviously, it didn’t work out for us on the scoreboard,” Morrill coach Tom Milstead said. “Garden County is a good team, they’ve got a lot of speed around the edge and that’s been our Achilles heel all year, just keeping up with some of these speed guys.”
The first quarter was all Garden County as the Eagles scored 16 in under 10 minutes.
Johnny Vargas would run the first touchdown into the end zone before converting the 2-point conversion. Dillon Christiansen scored next on a 5-yard run, again converting on the 2-point conversion to give the Eagles the 16-0 lead.
Morrill’s Cody Johnson threw two interceptions, one at the 20-yard line to Christiansen and the second at the 19 to Vargas.
“Our big thing that happened tonight is we had a game plan, obviously we’re at our best when we can keep the ball on the ground. We’ve got a lot of size and we had some turnovers early in the game that really kind of doomed us,” Milstead said.
Morrill was able to get on the board in the second on a run by Michael Morgan from the Garden County 44. The Lions failed on the 2-point conversion attempt.
Christiansen scored his second touchdown of the night on a run from the 15-yard line. Vargas would run in the next score from the 18. Vargas would run in the 2-point conversion after both scores.
Johnson connected with Kaid Ybarra from the 5-yard line for the team’s second and final score of the night with Johnson running in the 2-point conversion.
With a few minutes left in the first half, Christiansen ran a punt return from the Eagles 40-yard line. He would also run in the conversion for the last score of the half.
Garden County led Morrill 40-14. Even though the Lions were down by so much, they never gave up and Milstead is proud of his team for that.
“I thought our guys came out and played with heart and I think the best thing I saw, I didn’t see anyone quit. Everybody’s head was up and everybody’s still fighting all the way through four quarters, even when the game was getting out of hand.”
In the second half, the Lions were unable to score while the Eagles got to the end zone three times.
Christiansen scored his third touchdown in the third quarter and his last in the fourth. The conversion was no good in the third frame but in the fourth, Vargas connected with Gavin Hunt to put the Eagles up 54-14.
Hunt scored the final points of the game on a 7-yard run. No extra point or conversion would be tried as Vargas took a knee.
During the second half, Morrill’s Ybarra and Andon Pittman went down with injuries but returned to finish the game.
“We always hate for injuries to happen, but at the same time, they are playing hard enough to get injured. Both of the guys that got hurt, they’re seniors that came in this year, transferred from other schools in order to go out there and make their senior year count and they are,” Milstead said. “They played tough hard-nosed football, they let it all out there and when you do that, you’ll lay out for things and sometimes you get hit. They’re good kids and we’re establishing that culture where they’re going to get back up. They are leaders on this team and they’re going to get back up and lead us into next week.”
Before its final game of the season, Morrill will need to work on their ball security which hadn’t been an issue prior to this game, Milstead said.
“We got in a situation where we had to pass and when you take away that whole running dimension game, you’re playing catchup by that much so early,” Milstead said. “We need to make good passes, smart passes, chucking out of bounds when we need to and basically, we need to put ourselves back in a position to get back to our fundamental football.”
Morrill will travel to Hyannis on Friday, Oct. 15 for their final game of the season while Garden County hosts Leyton on Thursday, Oct. 14.