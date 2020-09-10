Morrill runs past Kimball, 53-6

MORRILL — The Morrill Lions football found their footing as they ran past Kimball 53-6 on Thursday.

Morrill head coach Schyler Ferguson said his team finally found its footing in its third game of the season.

“In practice, we really emphasized the run game,” Ferguson said. “We came into this game averaging 29 yards rushing, so during practice we really emphasized running the ball.”

The Lions ran for four first half scores to go into halftime with a 28-0 lead.

Michael Morgan, a junior running back for Morrill, scored the first three touchdowns of the game to put Morrill up 20-0. Kolten McMackin also had a big day for the Lions scoring a touchdown before the half for the 28-0 Morrill advantage heading into the locker room.

Morrill’s Isaiah Guerue put the Lions on the board first in the second half with a safety, leading to a touchdown and two-point conversion run, booth by senior Mark Bartlett.

Kimball’s Christian Allen-Van Pelt tried to get Kimball back in the game with a 60-yard touchdown run with 6:45 left to play in the third quarter to cut the Lions lead to 38-6.