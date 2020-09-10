Morrill runs past Kimball, 53-6

MORRILL — The Morrill Lions football found their footing as they ran past Kimball 53-6 on Thursday.
Morrill head coach Schyler Ferguson said his team finally found its footing in its third game of the season.
“In practice, we really emphasized the run game,” Ferguson said. “We came into this game averaging 29 yards rushing, so during practice we really emphasized running the ball.”
The Lions ran for four first half scores to go into halftime with a 28-0 lead.
Michael Morgan, a junior running back for Morrill, scored the first three touchdowns of the game to put Morrill up 20-0. Kolten McMackin also had a big day for the Lions scoring a touchdown before the half for the 28-0 Morrill advantage heading into the locker room.
Morrill’s Isaiah Guerue put the Lions on the board first in the second half with a safety, leading to a touchdown and two-point conversion run, booth by senior Mark Bartlett.
Kimball’s Christian Allen-Van Pelt tried to get Kimball back in the game with a 60-yard touchdown run with 6:45 left to play in the third quarter to cut the Lions lead to 38-6.
McMackin again reached paydirt with 1:37 left in the third, extending Morrill’s lead to 44-6 after a failed two-point conversion.
The Lions got another safety for the 46-6 lead.
Morrill’s Nick Arroyo closed out the scoring with a late touchdown for the 53-6 lead.
Ferguson said the offensive line really stepped up against Kimball.
“(Guerue) is our beast. He handles a big workload. We pull him a lot. The other four guys stepped up today, too,” he said.
Ferguson, though, said he was not surprised with the way his team was able to run the ball.
“At the beginning of the year, I knew we were going to be a good run team, and it took us three weeks to finally find it. We’re going to keep getting better,” he said.
Morrill will next be in action at Hemingford, and Kimball will be at home against Sutherland on Friday, Sept. 18.
