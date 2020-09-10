 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morrill runs past Kimball, 53-6
0 comments

Morrill runs past Kimball, 53-6

Only $5 for 5 months

MORRILL — The Morrill Lions football found their footing as they ran past Kimball 53-6 on Thursday.

Morrill head coach Schyler Ferguson said his team finally found its footing in its third game of the season.

“In practice, we really emphasized the run game,” Ferguson said. “We came into this game averaging 29 yards rushing, so during practice we really emphasized running the ball.”

The Lions ran for four first half scores to go into halftime with a 28-0 lead.

Michael Morgan, a junior running back for Morrill, scored the first three touchdowns of the game to put Morrill up 20-0. Kolten McMackin also had a big day for the Lions scoring a touchdown before the half for the 28-0 Morrill advantage heading into the locker room.

Morrill’s Isaiah Guerue put the Lions on the board first in the second half with a safety, leading to a touchdown and two-point conversion run, booth by senior Mark Bartlett.

Kimball’s Christian Allen-Van Pelt tried to get Kimball back in the game with a 60-yard touchdown run with 6:45 left to play in the third quarter to cut the Lions lead to 38-6.

McMackin again reached paydirt with 1:37 left in the third, extending Morrill’s lead to 44-6 after a failed two-point conversion.

The Lions got another safety for the 46-6 lead.

Morrill’s Nick Arroyo closed out the scoring with a late touchdown for the 53-6 lead.

Ferguson said the offensive line really stepped up against Kimball.

“(Guerue) is our beast. He handles a big workload. We pull him a lot. The other four guys stepped up today, too,” he said.

Ferguson, though, said he was not surprised with the way his team was able to run the ball.

“At the beginning of the year, I knew we were going to be a good run team, and it took us three weeks to finally find it. We’re going to keep getting better,” he said.

Morrill will next be in action at Hemingford, and Kimball will be at home against Sutherland on Friday, Sept. 18.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hastings sprints past Scottsbluff
Local

Hastings sprints past Scottsbluff

  • Updated

Hastings’ Jarrett Synek threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Class B No. 4 rated (Omaha World-Herald) Tigers to a 45-6…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News