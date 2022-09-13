Morrill volleyball goes 2-0 at Minatare Tri

It was an intense battle at the Minatare Triangular between Minatare, Morrill and Sioux County and the Lions had to dig deep to go through the triangular undefeated.

Morrill needed three sets to get by Sioux County as the two schools played the only 3-set match of the triangular. Morrill earned the win 25-17, 17-25, 25-23 over the Warriors. The Lions then had to claw deep against Minatare as they earned the sweep 25-19, 26-24. Sioux County went 1-1 in the tourney as they defeated Minatare 25-23, 25-16.

Morrill coach Sarah Walker said her team played well and had to fight back in both matches to get the wins.

“We knew we had to come out and play good volleyball tonight and we have been working on executing the fundamentals to where we can put the ball in a position to put it away and the girls did a good job of that tonight,” Walker said.

Neither team was easy for Morrill as they had their backs to the rope on many occasions and the Lions came out roaring in the end. Walker said this team has plenty of fight in them to come back in the sets.

“This team has a ton of it (fight) and we talked about it where we had to just settle down. We knew Minatare was going to be tough and they were going to send unexpected volleyballs back at us and that is exactly what they did,” Walker said. “We finally in the last 10 points of that game settled down and played the kind of ball that we know how to play.”

While Walker was pleased with her team, Sioux County coach Maggie Adams was also pleased with how her Warrior team battled in going 1-1 and they could’ve been 2-0 in the triangular.

“The girls did amazing. We started out a little slow against Minatare but they kind of got their rhythm and really kicked into gear,” Adams said. “We started out there (in the Morrill match) too. That second set the girls were swinging, being aggressive. The third set we got stuck in a serve receive and let Morrill get ahead of us. But the girls never gave up and they took away every point.”

As for Minatare, they showed their patented scrappy self that they just get the ball over and let the other teams make mistakes and that is exactly what the Indians did. Minatare coach Laura McAllister said despite the two losses, her team competed and played hard.

“I think they played really well,” McAllister said. “We have the disadvantage of height where my tallest girl is 5-5 and my shortest is 4-8 and average height is 5-1. But they were listening to each other, talking real well, and we were playing a couple of very talented schools, so we had to bring our game today and it just didn’t work out in the end for us.”

McAllister was extremely pleased with libero Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales, a senior who was all over the court picking up balls and keeping balls in play.

“This little lady right here (Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales) is one of my seniors and she is phenomenal. She is a digging master,” McAllister said. “She reads the court well. She keeps the team together well. She is an absolute star leader. I am very proud of her every game.”

The first match of the night was between Minatare and Sioux County and Minatare took a 4-0 lead in the first set behind three points from Cassiana Gutierrez and led 15-8 on another Gutierrez point. That was when Sioux County came back as the Warriors Tamika Eastman had a kill and then a service point and then Kaylee Juhnke had a run of seven points to put the Warriors up 18-16.

Minatare went back in front 23-21 on two points from Aliyah Garza, but a sideout and then three points from Britney Klein gave Sioux County the first set win at 25-23.

Klein started the second set with six straight service points behind two aces and kills from Eastman and Juhnke for a 6-0 lead. Sioux County went up 18-9 before Minatare came back to cut the lead to 19-13 and later to 22-16 on an ace by Brisa Cole. Sioux County finished off the match as Sierra Eastman had two service points including the final point on a kill from Tamika Eastman for the win.

The Morrill and Sioux County match was a battle as Morrill went up 10-6 after five points from Kinzley Hess. Sioux County came back to tie it at 10-10 on four points from Rebecca Reece before Morrill went up 20-14 and led 22-16 on a Hess ace serve. Morrill won the first set 25-17 on a kill from Kyndall Sprague and then two points from Sprague for the 25-17 win.

The second set was one of runs as Sioux County led 7-4 on three Ashley Hunter points and led 15-7 after Klein had a 4-point service run. The Warriors went up 21-7 on five Tamika Eastman points and won 25-17 on two Hunter points.

The third set was another dandy as Morrill’s Katelyn Walker had four points for a 5-0 lead and the Lions led 8-1 on two Brooklyn Hess points. Morrill led 16-10 on a Mersaydez Carrizales point but Sioux County fought back, taking the lead at 22-21 on four points from Ella Hyer. Sioux County led 23-22 but Morrill got a side out and Carrizales got the final two points for the win.

The Morrill and Minatare match was another nail-biter as Morrill took a 5-2 lead on three Brooklyn Hess points, including two aces. Minatare came back to go up 12-10 after three points from Garza. The first set was knotted at 18-18 when Morrill got the ball back on a missed serve and Carrizales served four points, including the last two aces for a 23-18 lead. Walker finished off the first set for Morril with a point and the 25-19 win.

The second set started off as Walker had four points for a 4-0 Morrill lead. That didn’t last long as Minatare’s Cassiana Gutierrez had six straight points to put the Indians up 8-5. Minatare kept playing strong as they went up 14-6 after five points from Angelique Carmargo and led 17-11 on two Aramis Benavides points.

Morrill came back as Lexie Gibson, the Lion Libero, served six points to put Morrill up 23-22. Minatare tied it at 23 and later tied it at 24. Sprague then got a kill and served the final point for the 26-24 win.

All three teams will see each other again on Saturday when they will compete in the Hemingford Tournament.