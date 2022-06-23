Morrill's Dunkel signs with Peru State

Gavin Dunkel is one of those players that Morrill football coach Tom Milstead calls a player that is not afraid to do the dirty work.

That is what Dunkel did at Morrill and after playing three sports for the Lions – football, basketball, and golf, as well as baseball for WESTCO – Dunkel is taking his football skills to the next level after signing on Tuesday, June 21, to play for Peru State College.

“What Gavin brings to the table is Gavin is a guy that is not afraid to do what we call the dirty work,” Milstead said. “He is not afraid to block. He is not afraid to get down low and put his hand in the dirt and play along the offensive line. He is not afraid to get in the weight room. He is not afraid to run the sprints. He is not afraid to do none of that stuff that makes good football players.”

It is that work ethic that Milstead said will make Dunkel successful at Peru State and someone that Peru State football coaches will love to see when he gets to campus for pre-season practices.

“For a lot of people that don’t know about the COVID year, colleges have this large group of fifth-year seniors that get an extra year of eligibility because of COVID and that makes recruiting tough right now,” Milstead said. “I think that is a testament of the way Gavin plays the game and the passion that he shows and the talent that he has. He is still available to get that much attention and find a roster spot. Quite frankly there are a lot of good players out there that aren’t able to get this opportunity. He is a guy that gets in, works hard, does the dirty work, and makes every play count. He is a solid football player all the way around. His work ethic is what will make him a success at the next level.”

Dunkel said that he was looking at several schools including the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Butler Community College. But it was the trip to Peru State in eastern Nebraska that made his decision to play football for the blue and white Bobcats an easy one.

“At first, it was meeting with the coaches. I really liked the coaches and they showed me the football field and I saw myself playing there,” Dunkel said on his decision to pick Peru State. “Finally, it was talking to my parents and that was when I made my decision. This is extremely exciting for me because ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of playing at the collegiate level. This is a great opportunity and I am ecstatic.”

When Dunkel signed his papers on Tuesday, there was no doubt that he wanted to play football in college instead of the other three sports that he played.

“Football was definitely my college choice,” he said. “I played football since I was little because I got to hit people and it is not illegal. It has always been football for me.”

Dunkel is one of those football players that will do anything to get better. Milstead said Dunkel was one of those athletes that could do everything for the Lions.

“Playing for us, Gavin got to do a lot of stuff that he might not have been able to do at other schools like catching passes,” his coach said. “One thing Gavin didn’t do for us is throw the ball and we had that in the playbook; we just never go to it. He has such a wide skill set that now he has the ability to focus. I think the ceiling is unlimited for him.”

Dunkel has goals to accomplish at Peru State and the main one is to just be a leader for the Bobcats.

“I want to start and hopefully be a leading member of the team,” Dunkel said. “I definitely want to get a ton of tackles which has to be up there.”

Like his coach said, Dunkel accomplished a lot as a Lion.

“I do believe I accomplished a lot [last year,” Dunkel said. “Of course you always want to accomplish more, but I do feel like I have accomplished a lot this year. I started and that was a big thing. I got to play and I didn’t get injured this year. I think I got a lot accomplished.”

The move to eastern Nebraska to a town of around 1,000 people that is located south of Lincoln and Nebraska City will not be a hard adjustment for Dunkel.

“It is small like Morrill so it fits me,” Dunkel said. “When I went up there, it felt a lot like Morrill. It is not a big jump like anywhere so it will be good for me.”

Peru State has a new coaching staff as Phil Ockinga took over the program on April 7. Ockinga has coached at Hastings College, Fort Hays State, Florida International, Hutching Community College, Western Illinois, and South Dakota, where he spent the last five years. Ockinga has coached 15 players in the NFL, most notably Alvin Kamara.

Dunkel said it would be his dream to make it to the NFL.

“It would be a dream for me,” Dunkel said about being drafted. “It would be huge for me because I watch NFL football on TV and I would love to do that.”

Dunkel said that he is undecided on a college major but is leaning to business over education.