Leo Newell, or “Mr. Baseball” as he was more affectionately known as, died on June 11 at 85 years old. The legacy he left behind has impacted countless youth players over the years.

As a staple in the baseball and Gering community, Newell is well known for giving back as a softball and baseball umpire as well as someone who loved helping youth players.

He was inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Semi-Pro Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame in 1985.

Jack Martin got to know Newell and in his later years and picked him up to attend Gering High School athletic contests. He said Newell loved kids and sports. Even when he stopped umpiring, he was still at as many Gering baseball games as possible, including when the Gering Legion won state in 2012.

“I thought Leo was a very caring person,” Martin said.

Doug Jones, who coached the Gering Legion team that won the Class B state in 2012, described Newell was a fixture at the games.

Jones said, “He was always wanting to give the players high fives and wishing them good luck. Leo would sit and cheer for the entire game, and visit with us about baseball. He was very proud of his history with baseball in the area. We were honored to have him there when he was able to be there.”

Newell was a charter member for Gering Organized Baseball. A sign still hangs by the Oregon Trail Park baseball bullpen, commemorating his baseball passion.

However, he would attend more than just baseball games. Spectators knew Newell was in attendance by his vocal support.

“When he could get there, he would go to football games and you would see him cheering ‘Go Bulldogs,’ Martin said. “I know I took him to games when he couldn’t get around much. As far as I knew he never drove a car, he always had his three-wheel trike.”

Everyone around Gering knew Newell because of the trike that he rode everywhere. He could be seen, with his trike by his side, sitting on 10th Street in Gering just watching the cars go by at the mini park.

Newell also was a passionate Nebraska football fan.

Brent Holliday said, “One day I was at the Log Cabin Café with my wife eating breakfast and it was a Sunday morning. Leo was sitting in the booth next to us and he was looking at the Omaha World-Herald. Back in those days, on a Sunday, the Omaha World-Herald after a Nebraska game had two or three pages of photos from Saturday’s game. Leo was sitting there talking to himself saying, ‘What a beautiful picture. What a beautiful picture.’”

Holliday asked Newell if he ever went to a Nebraska football game before. Newell said he had not.

Holliday got tickets to a game and picked up Newell to take him to Lincoln for a Husker football game. That was when Holliday saw how simple of a life Newell lived.

“My wife and I picked him up and he came out of his house and he didn’t have a suitcase or anything else. I said, ‘Leo, do you have any clothes to take?’ He said, ‘No, I will wear what I have on.’

Holliday called the Nebraska athletic office beforehand and told them what was going on and they arranged a tour for Newell. It was something that Newell was in seventh heaven about.

“On Friday, they gave him a tour of Memorial Stadium,” Holliday said. “There was a building project and you could send in $100 and they put your name on a brick and it went in the construction area foyer where they have the Heisman trophies,” Holliday said.

“He told the gal that was our guide, one of the student athletes, that he sent his $100 in and his name is up there someplace. There are so many of them that a lot of people come and look for their name and never find them. Well, Leo goes, ‘Mine is right there.’ He pointed to his brick and it was three-quarters up the wall.”

They finished the tour and when they got to the display of Heisman trophies, Holliday said disaster almost struck.

“They came to the Heisman Trophy and he admired them and was just full of wonder,” Holliday said. “The thing that you and I would take for granted, Leo was just all in. He was in seventh heaven. (The tour guide) said, ‘Do you want to hold the Heisman trophy?’

“Well, Leo held the Heisman Trophy and he started to do the Heisman Trophy pose with it and he darn-near dropped it,” Holliday said. “That gal and I about died a thousand deaths, but we grabbed it and saved the Heisman Trophy.”

Newell was his typical self at the game.

“Everybody who was in ear-shot of Leo the day of the game became Leo’s friend and that was the type of guy Leo was,” Holliday said. “He enjoyed life. He enjoyed Husker football and everything associated with that. Leo had a very distinctive voice and people were turning around to see who this guy was. When they responded to him he went, ‘Go Big Red’, and ‘Go Gering Bulldogs. Go Gering Bulldogs.’ Everybody was Leo’s friend that day.”

Newell move into assisted living at Monument Rehabilitation and Care about eight years ago due to medical issues that resulted in his legs being amputated. Still, Newell was a fixture in Gering as became the official starter for the Don Child’s five-mile run on several occasions.

Martin and Holliday would go up and visit Newell on occasion until COVID hit and visitations were limited. What they saw about Newell was a simple man, one who didn’t have much, but was full of cheer and hope and happiness.

“Leo had just a couple pair of jeans and a couple shirts and that was it,” Holliday said. “He had a chair and he slept in his recliner in his living room. He didn’t have anything, but he was happy. Sports was his whole life.”