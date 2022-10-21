Mustangs hand Tigers first loss of season

In the final game of the regular season, the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs handed the Mitchell Tigers their first loss in a 55-16 rout.

Cael Peters put the Tigers on the board first after trading possessions to start the game. The Mustangs responded with a touchdown from Carter Anderson to Aydon McDonald with an unsuccessful point-after attempt.

After Peters went down with an injury, Desmonde Smith scored on his first play in relief of Peters from five yards out.

In what was turning into a high scoring shootout, Anderson connected with Donovan Fillmore for a 64-yard touchdown.

The Mustangs are no strangers to close games and high scoring games and were not phased by Tigers’ tough brand of football

“Mitchell’s a really tough team. Preparing this week was all about stopping the run, and when we came out and they tried to run, we made some adjustments and kept the ball where we wanted,” Mustang coach Chris Jones said. “Our tackling was shoddy at first, but we played hard and it showed.”

After a Tiger punt, Anderson threw another touchdown, this time to Jace Freeseman, but missed another two-point try.

The Tigers punted on the ensuing drive but a Mustang touched the ball with Tucker Thomas recovering the live ball.

The Tigers were unable to utilize the short field, turning it over on downs on the three-yard line. The Tigers would capitalize when a bad snap went over Anderson’s head for a safety.

After the post-safety punt, Mustang Jace Nelson intercepted the ball after batting the pass to himself at the line of scrimmage. The Mustangs drove the short field and Fillmore punched it in from the one for his second touchdown, with a third unsuccessful two-point try. That brought the game to a 24-16 halftime score.

Anderson connected with Freeseman on a 61-yard touchdown to open the second half. A quick Mitchell turnover on downs led to Fillmore’s third touchdown of the night.

The Mustang’s passing attack was the centerpiece of their offense with Anderson throwing three touchdowns on the night.

“We have routes that we prepared all week to attack the voids, and credit to the offensive line for holding up and giving Carter (Anderson) time to throw the football,” Jones said.

A Tiger fumble recovered by Gordon-Rushville gave the ball right back to the Mustangs.

After the Tigers got the ball back a Smith pass was bobbled by AJ Garza, and Caleb Heck took the tip drill interception to the endzone. Heck followed it up with a rushing touchdown to bring the game to the eventual final score.

Reflecting on their season, the Mustangs used many of their close games to build up their team.

“We knew that we had a tough non-district schedule and that it was going to make us better,” Jones said. “It made us who we are now, we’ve been in close games, we just stuck right along, and we didn’t flinch. They took advantage at first, but we stuck with it.”

The Tigers started the game well but the game slipped away from them as it went along.

“We got hit with the injury bug, and we were rolling and scoring right away, but we gave up a touchdown after a substitution from an injury,” Tigers coach Nick Kuxhausen. “Our quarterback Cael went down and that put a hamper on us, it took us awhile to respond and it kind of knocked the wind out of us. We went up and got an injury and just didn’t respond, they just kind of beat us physically in all aspects.”

On their season this game is a blemish on an otherwise stellar season from the Tigers.

“I told our kids that I’m proud of each and every one of them for what they’ve accomplished this season. We had a bad game tonight, but we went 8-1, and they’ll have an opportunity next week in the playoffs,” Kuxhausen said.

Both teams will play in the Class C-2 playoffs with the opponents to be determined later.