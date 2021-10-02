Mustangs hold off Bridgeport to earn fourth straight win

BRIDGEPORT - It was far from easy, but the Gordon-Rushville High School football team ran its winning streak to four straight in a game that was highlighted by plenty of offensive fireworks on Friday evening in Bridgeport.

The Mustangs, who bolted to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, ended up having to stop a fourth-down play by the Bulldogs inside the 10-yard line with just four seconds remaining in regulation. Gordon-Rushville came up with the stop to earn a 39-32 win and improve to 4-2 on the season.

With the win, the Mustangs remain firmly in the race for a district championship and a playoff spot heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.

Bridgeport, meanwhile, dropped to 0-6 after suffering its second heartbreaking loss in the span of the last three weeks.

Plenty of individuals finished the game with a number of impressive statistical highlights. Gordon-Rushville quarterback Carter Anderson completed 11 of his 22 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those were tossed in the opening quarter.

PJ Lynch, who caught a pair of Anderson's touchdowns, finished with four receptions for 117 yards.