Mustangs hold off Bridgeport to earn fourth straight win

BRIDGEPORT - It was far from easy, but the Gordon-Rushville High School football team ran its winning streak to four straight in a game that was highlighted by plenty of offensive fireworks on Friday evening in Bridgeport.
The Mustangs, who bolted to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, ended up having to stop a fourth-down play by the Bulldogs inside the 10-yard line with just four seconds remaining in regulation. Gordon-Rushville came up with the stop to earn a 39-32 win and improve to 4-2 on the season.
With the win, the Mustangs remain firmly in the race for a district championship and a playoff spot heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.
Bridgeport, meanwhile, dropped to 0-6 after suffering its second heartbreaking loss in the span of the last three weeks.
Plenty of individuals finished the game with a number of impressive statistical highlights. Gordon-Rushville quarterback Carter Anderson completed 11 of his 22 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those were tossed in the opening quarter.
PJ Lynch, who caught a pair of Anderson's touchdowns, finished with four receptions for 117 yards.
Running back Donovan Fillmore led the Mustangs on the ground with 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries. Fillmore was bottled up for most of the game by a stingy Bridgeport run defense, but broke loose for touchdowns that covered 30 and 56 yards to help Gordon-Rushville build a 39-25 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Down by two scores with just under nine minutes to play, Bridgeport didn't fold. The Bulldogs put together a 70-yard drive in just eight plays to pull within 39-32 with 5:56 remaining. The big play of the drive was a 43-yard pass completion from quarterback Braxten Swires to Dillon Metz. Kason Loomis capped the march with a 9-yard touchdown run. Loomis led all rushers in the contest with a whopping 230 yards on 24 carries.
Bridgeport managed to get possession right back after executing a successful onside kick. The Bulldogs then drove from midfield all the way down inside the Mustang 5-yard line with under a minute to play.
After an exchange of penalties and a timeout, Gordon-Rushville's defense swarmed and stopped Swires on a fourth-down scramble as time expired.
Swires finished the night completing 5 of his 11 passes for 112 yards. Metz made three catches for 91 yards.
Loomis totaled four rushing touchdowns for Bridgeport. Swires added 79 yards on the ground on 18 carries.
Going into Friday's action, Gordon-Rushville and Bridgeport had split their previous eight meetings on the gridiron.
The Mustangs will play host to North Platte St. Patrick's next week, while Bridgeport will welcome Valentine.