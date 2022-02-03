Mustangs repeat as WTC wrestling champs

BRIDGEPORT - The Gordon-Rushville wrestling team repeated as champions of the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Thursday at Bridgeport High School.
The Mustangs piled up a winning score of 138 to out-distance Mitchell, which grabbed runner-up honors with 94. Bayard followed in third with 57 and Bridgeport finished fourth with 43.
Taylon Pascoe was Gordon-Rushville’s lone first-place medalist. He pinned his way to the 170-pound title.
Three Mustangs grabbed second-place finishes. They included Kyler Vincent at 126, Tucker Banister at 132 and Jace Freeseman at 152.
Adding third-place points to Gordon-Rushville’s winning tally were Beau Child at 145, Tegan Snyder at 182, and Colton Archibald at 195.
Sophomore Cael Peters represented Mitchell’s only individual champion. After earning a touch semifinal decision over Gordon-Rushville’s Snyder, Peters went into extra time to claim his title at 182. He prevailed by a 3-1 decision over Justin Schroll of North Platte St. Patrick’s in the first overtime period.
The Tigers finished with three runner-up finishers. They were Ace Hobbs at 106, TC Hughson at 113 and Daniel Thomas at 285.
Luke Wetherington recorded a third-place finish for Mitchell at 120.
Individual titles were also won by two other WTC teams. Hemingford’s Creel Weber won the 113 title and Bridgeport’s Steven Menke placed first at 160.
Bridgeport also received a third-place finish from Harrison Barnette at 126.
Bayard’s Beau Lake earned a second-place finish at 160. Finishing third for the Tigers were Nathaniel
Barker at 106 and Kolby Houchin at 170.
Morrill’s Michael Morgan placed second at 195.
Leyton’s Brenton Abbott also was a runner-up finisher at 138.
Kimball was led by Trey Schindler, who placed third at 152.
Garden County received a second-place finish from Dallas Miller at 170 and a third-place finish from Gunner Roberson at 160.
In addition to the WTC, the South Platte Valley Association and Minuteman Activities Conference Tournaments were also scored Thursday. Sutherland claimed the SPVA title, while Bayard and Garden County shared the MAC’s top spot.
WTC Team Scoring
1, Gordon-Rushville, 138. 2, Mitchell, 94. 3, Bayard, 57. 4, Bridgeport, 43. 5, Morrill, 38. 6, Hemingford, 27. 7, Kimball, 17.