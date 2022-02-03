Mustangs repeat as WTC wrestling champs

BRIDGEPORT - The Gordon-Rushville wrestling team repeated as champions of the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Thursday at Bridgeport High School.

The Mustangs piled up a winning score of 138 to out-distance Mitchell, which grabbed runner-up honors with 94. Bayard followed in third with 57 and Bridgeport finished fourth with 43.

Taylon Pascoe was Gordon-Rushville’s lone first-place medalist. He pinned his way to the 170-pound title.

Three Mustangs grabbed second-place finishes. They included Kyler Vincent at 126, Tucker Banister at 132 and Jace Freeseman at 152.

Adding third-place points to Gordon-Rushville’s winning tally were Beau Child at 145, Tegan Snyder at 182, and Colton Archibald at 195.

Sophomore Cael Peters represented Mitchell’s only individual champion. After earning a touch semifinal decision over Gordon-Rushville’s Snyder, Peters went into extra time to claim his title at 182. He prevailed by a 3-1 decision over Justin Schroll of North Platte St. Patrick’s in the first overtime period.

The Tigers finished with three runner-up finishers. They were Ace Hobbs at 106, TC Hughson at 113 and Daniel Thomas at 285.