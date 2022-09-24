Mustangs win out in Mitchell Invite

Teams from around the area gathered at Mitchell High School for the Mitchell volleyball invite, with six teams. Bayard, Southeast and Pine Bluff were in the B pool, and Mitchell, Hemingford and Gordon-Rushville were in A.

For Southeast, it was the team from Yoder’s first time participating in the invite. The Cyclones defeated Pine Bluffs in their first game 25-20, 25-18, but fell to Bayard in their second match of the afternoon. In the third round the Cyclones defeated the Bobcats in two sets, 25-23, 25-14.

“We were really looking forward to this tournament. This is the first time we’ve ever been here so we were looking forward to some competitive volleyball.” Southeast coach Roxanne Jolovich said. “Our first set of games we won against Pine Bluffs and we moved well and talked. When we played Bayard, our movement was slow in the beginning and into the second set we started moving and talking better, just not soon enough.”

The Hemingford Bobcats split their pool play games defeating Mitchell 25-19, 25-19 before losing to Gordon-Rushville 21-25, and 18-25. In their final game of the afternoon however, they fell to Southeast in two sets.

“I’m really excited and proud of them and how they’ve done this morning. We had our first game at eight this morning and that can be hard for the girls to be awake during, and we came out and won our game,” Hemingford coach Melinda Cullan said. “They did a great job as a team and communicating and those are the best things they could do together.”

The Bayard Tigers continued their hot streak this season with a win over Pine Bluffs 25-20, and 25-18 and another over the Cyclones, but ultimately took their first notch in the loss column.

“We were really excited. We hadn’t seen Southeast or Pine Bluffs this season yet so being able to see a couple different teams that we aren’t going to see throughout the season is a huge plus for us,” Bayard Coach Tabitha Unziker said.

In the third round, Bayard fell to the Mustangs 15-25, 25-23, 16-25, marking the first loss of the season for Bayard.

The host of the tournament, Mitchell fell in their two pool play games first to Hemingford, and then to Gordon-Rushville 25-16, 25-21.

“We really wanted redemption to the two teams we played, Hemingford and Gordon-Rushville. I think we have improved in some areas, but we need consistency and it’s just not quite clicking yet,” Mitchell coach Kaitlin Brousarrd said.

Even though Mitchell started off their day on a down note, they managed to pull out their second win of the season against Pine Bluffs 25-17, 25-6.

The winner of the tournament was the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs, defeating Hemingford and Mitchell, then in the final round handing Bayard their first loss of the season to claim the top spot.

“We’re coming off of a big win over Alliance this week and I think that was a big confidence booster for us. So we have really been more uptempo, we knew there were going to be a lot of teams and that we would have to play up to par today,” Mustang coach Kim Turnbull-Campbell said.

The Mustangs hope to carry the momentum from their two big wins even further.

“We’re still changing our lineup here and there, but we have more depth this year so we can do that, put kids out there with fresh legs, and we’re still trying to find the right combination of girls and this tournament is helping us do that,” Turnbull-Campbell said.

The Mustangs will have another challenge ahead as they take on the Cardinals in Chadron, Bayard travel to Potter-Dix, Southeast will host Guernsey-Sunrise and Pine Bluffs hosts Kimball on Sept. 27. Mitchell and Hemingford will be back in action in the Western Trails Tournament on Thursday.