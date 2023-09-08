GERING — Jarred Berger has always been willing to take on a physical challenge over the years — from being a wrestler to running half and full marathons and competing in road and gravel cycling tours and races.

So, why not a 131-mile ride through the Panhandle this weekend?

“I enjoy pushing myself and seeing what my (physical) limits are,” Berger, the Gering High School boys wrestling coach, said earlier this week. “I enjoy the entire process from training to the actual competition. It’s always fun.”

Berger is among the 490 individuals who had registered for the inaugural USA Cycling Gravel National Championships through Thursday night. Those numbers for Saturday’s event in Gering are spread over nearly 40 different age and competition levels. The event also has a range of distances with courses of 24.8, 52.6, 88.8 and 131 miles.

The highlight is the elite divisions, scheduled to begin with the men’s race at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Gering Civic Center Plaza, followed by the women’s top competitors 15 minutes later.

The men’s field includes four of the top five gravel riders in puregravel.com’s final power rankings of 2022 (Alexey Vermeulen, Keegan Swenson, John Borsteimann and Peter Stetina).

Lauren De Crescenzo, the top-ranked rider in the women’s purgravel.com poll, is registered for Saturday as well, along with No. 2 Paige Onweller. Whitey Allison and Emily Newsom, who were No. 7 and 8 in the poll, are also in the field.

Berger is one of the 21 riders registered in the men’s masters field.

“Back in the day I definitely would have rode in the pro race,” said Berger, who got into road cycling at the end of the his collegiate wrestling career. “But those guys are so fast, they are going to blow everyone’s doors off. But my goal is to compete. These are my roads that I train on every day. I put a lot of work and effort into getting ready. My goal is to be right there with the top guys (in the master’s division).”

He has put time on his Trek Domante bike this spring and summer leading up to this weekend.

“It’s not so much the mileage as it is the time in the saddle,” said Berger, who also has competed in the Specialized Robidoux Rendezvous gravel race and Monument half and full marathons over the years. “I’ve tried to get in 10 to 20 hours of riding a week ... that’s probably not enough, but it’s what I can do.

“There’s certain days you go harder than others and some are longer (rides) than others. For this, I just tried to get my fitness where I could ride for seven to eight hours and still be competitive, which is a little bit of a challenge. It’s a long ride and a long day, but I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

Berger had planned to ride the 100-mile race in the Robidoux in June, but the event was canceled after inclement weather the night before downed power lines and washed out sections of the route.

“This is going to be my first race of the year,” Berger said, “which may or may not be a good thing. We’ll see come Saturday.”

He started as a road cyclist but has transitioned to gravel racing more. And there are benefits to it.

“We have really good gravel and trails (in the area),” he said. “You can ride for miles and not see a car or anyone sometimes. But you see some pretty country and parts of the Panhandle you don’t see when you are driving along U.S. Highway 71 or other roads.”