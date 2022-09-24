New faces win first race at the Monument Marathon

The Monument Marathon on Saturday featured many new faces at the top as two runners won their first marathon. Lincoln’s Kyle Clouston won with a time 2:51.27, eight minutes before Nicholas Kizzire of Alliance.

“It feels good. It’s a nice payday here and it pays for the vacation. My wife will let me come to more of these runs now if I can come home with a check,” Clouston said. “If I can win races, I can probably go to more of them. (My wife) has an aunt and uncle who live out here so it worked out, just a good family vacation. ”

This is the second time Clouston has ran in the Monument Marathon. The time was in 2014 when he competed in the half marathon. The difference between the two is all of the downhill.

“Just the distance and then all the downhill coming out of Wildcat Hills, living in Lincoln it’s a little different. We don’t have those types of hills so it was more preparation to get the legs ready.”

Women’s winner Heidi McCarty, who resides in Cheyenne, Wyoming, has run the race the last four years, two in the half and two in the full. Just like with Clouston, this is her first win with a time of 3:26.49.

“It’s awesome, I’ve placed in the top five two times in the half so I wanted to place in the top three in the full, that was my goal,” she said. “I’m pretty happy to take home the win, first time breaking a tape in a marathon so that felt pretty good.”

Behind McCarty was Jodi Moore with a 3:34.19 and while she finished in second overall, Moore finished with a win in her category. Third went to Staci McDaniel who, just like Moore, won her category. McDaniel had a time of 3:54.13.

Of the two full marathons she has run in, this was the first time McCarty finished the race. When she ran in 2020, she was unable to finish and the goal this time around was redemption.

“This is my first time finishing the marathon, two years ago I ran it when I was pregnant and didn’t run a smart race so I didn’t finish,” she said. “My goal today was to bring it all, redeem myself and really try to place in the top three. Pretty happy with the first place.”

Both Clouston and McCarty are appreciative of everything the organizers and volunteers do to make sure the Monument Marathon runs smoothly.

“The people and everything are amazing,” Clouston said. “It’s cool how much pride and effort and attention to detail they put into a race like this.”

Being from around the area, it’s fun for McCarty when she runs with people she knows and loves how supportive everyone is of each other.

“I like the small marathons, I think the volunteers are so supportive, it’s fun to have some prize money and that just motivates you,” she said. “I’m kind of from around here so it’s fun to know people and I think this race is probably the friendliest race I’ve ever been to. At the start, everyone talks to everyone, they cheer you on and it’s really friendly and a good atmosphere.”