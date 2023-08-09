GERING — Steve and Lori Schwartzkopf ventured onto a pickleball court early sunny but comfortable afternoon for their first competition in the sport.

The couple bought paddles Monday night and then balls in the morning on their way to the recently-completed outdoor courts, located on the west side of Oregon Trail Park and just two blocks away from their home.

“Last night, we saw some people (at the courts) and came over and watched them play,” Lori said Tuesday. “We thought, ‘We can do this.’ It’s good exercise and for us, it’s non-competitive. We’re just having fun.”

Non-competitive to a point, however.

“My wife told me I had to get in shape and she wanted to kick my butt in something,” Steve said, with a laugh.

Interestingly, they were starting their foray into the sport on National Pickleball Day and on one of six courts on newly-established courts in Gering. Last week, city officials held a ribbon cutting to unveil the courts, which were funded by funds generated from keno revenue in the community.

Kitty korner from the Schwartzkopfs, six members of the Gering High School softball team volleyed the ball across the net, a casual game accompanied by the playing of a variety of musical genres off of one individual’s phone.

“And they said this was an old man’s sport,” Steve said.

The outdoor site, which also are surrounded by light banks, should be a popular designation for players of all demographics and experience in the sport. It doubles the amount of available courts in Gering as the Carpenter Center has three available courts during the week.

Rod Carter was at the center Tuesday night at the start of a two-hour block of drop-in play. Four players walked in around 6 p.m. and saw the courts were empty and decided instead to play at the outdoor site.

“Why not?,” Carter said. “It a beautiful night.”

Carter, a former runner and biker, started playing the sport about five years ago.

“I’m not a tennis player or a racquetball player, but once I started playing, it was pretty addictive,” he said. “I’ve been retired for 12 years and you’ve got to do something. You’ve got to get off the couch.

“It’s good exercise and some people are surprised that after 20 minutes they’re popping a sweat,” he said. “The court is small and not as strenuous (as tennis), and, yet, after a game, you’re starting to leak a little bit.”

Carter plays about six days a week, or about every day the Carpenter Center provides pickleball times. Carter said there have been as many as 25 individuals at the center for a session, and waits for a turn on the available courts.

He said he has taken his game outdoors as well to the new site.

“I like (the outdoors), but it’s different,” Carter said. “The balls are heavier, they have smaller holes in them because of the wind. When you look at the entire year, you’re probably going to like the indoor (courts) just a little better, but there is something really cool about the outdoors. I like them both.”

Regardless of the setting, Carter said his mindset is the same while playing.

“You’ve got to enjoy it and have fun,” he said. “I look at it like golf. I’m not good enough to throw my clubs (in frustration) and I’m never going to be. Why get mad about it? Just try again.”

And soon after that, Carter walked out of the Carpenter Center. His destination? The Oregon Trail Courts to find a game there.