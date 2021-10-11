Nielli Heinold and Scottsbluff in striking distance of state title

In their first year hosting the tournament at their course, the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats are close to the leaders for a state title. The defending champs are excited to be hosting and bringing the community together to help out.

“It’s fantastic. If you looked out there, it’s all the people we know, it’s our community. So many of the people are in our golf family, people that lived out here, people from Gering that came out and I want the girls to not to forget to have fun and enjoy that moment,” coach Brock Ehler said. “This is a lifetime opportunity that they’ll take and we appreciate all the people that came out, all the cheering and it made it fun.”

After the first day, Nielli Heinold is in third behind the Karmazin siblings of Elkhorn North for the individual title with a score of 80. Even though she is in the top three, she is disappointed about how she finished the first round.

“To be honest, I’m a little upset (after day one) because I just missed a two foot putt that was straight on (hole 18),” Heinold said. “We didn't play great today but I had fun, I think we all had fun and we enjoyed it.”

For many of the Bearcats, this is their first time in the state tournament.