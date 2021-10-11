Nielli Heinold and Scottsbluff in striking distance of state title

In their first year hosting the tournament at their course, the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats are close to the leaders for a state title. The defending champs are excited to be hosting and bringing the community together to help out.
“It’s fantastic. If you looked out there, it’s all the people we know, it’s our community. So many of the people are in our golf family, people that lived out here, people from Gering that came out and I want the girls to not to forget to have fun and enjoy that moment,” coach Brock Ehler said. “This is a lifetime opportunity that they’ll take and we appreciate all the people that came out, all the cheering and it made it fun.”
After the first day, Nielli Heinold is in third behind the Karmazin siblings of Elkhorn North for the individual title with a score of 80. Even though she is in the top three, she is disappointed about how she finished the first round.
“To be honest, I’m a little upset (after day one) because I just missed a two foot putt that was straight on (hole 18),” Heinold said. “We didn't play great today but I had fun, I think we all had fun and we enjoyed it.”
For many of the Bearcats, this is their first time in the state tournament.
“We have three girls on varsity that have never played in an event like this and they were a little bit nervous,” Ehler said. “They got a little bit rattled and they almost forgot to have a little bit of fun and let that go and grind. They worried a little bit too much about their score and adding it while they played instead of concentrating on the next shot.”
In last year’s tournament, Heinold finished seventh overall and is proud of where she is.
“You always wish you could’ve done better but considering I finished seventh last year, it’s a big comeback,” she said. “My game is definitely better than the couple of practice rounds I had but I had a lot of good chips today and that made me feel better.”
Ehler is proud of how she played and the score she got.
“(Nielli) is fantastic. She is perfectly capable of that. She had a great temperament today, she had a couple tough holes and that was part of it,” Ehler said. “She was able to hold it together and she felt like it was OK, it was a solid day for her. The greens were firm and fast and they had a set up just like they would for a pro-am.”
Day two is going to begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start due to the inclement weather in order to finish the second round.
“Tomorrow is a perfect adversity challenge for us because we’re going to come out here, the weather is going to be windy and that’s our key, not to think about what they’re shooting,” Ehler said. “Just one step at a time and we’re going to come in after five hours and we’re going to have numbers. If you look at it like the cup’s half full, you’ll be successful. If you look at it like it’s unfair to you, then you’ll play right along with it.”
Heinold is going to come into the day knowing what the weather will bring and what she needs to do in order to try and improve her standing.
“I know tomorrow is going to be hard to hit some greens. I think I need to just reset my mind and try and focus on things I might not have done too good on.”
Individual Top 10 Results
1. Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North 72
2. Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North 75
3. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff 80
T4. Kathlene Schultz, Elkhorn 81
T4. Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering 81
6. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 82
T7. Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne 87
T7. Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne 87
9. Kiera Paquette, Beatrice 88
10. Ellie Houston, Elkhorn North 89
Team Results
1. Elkhorn North, 335
2. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 359
3. Scottsbluff, 362
4. Northwest, 403
5. York, 404