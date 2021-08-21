Night of racing at Hiway 92 Raceway results in a couple crashes

At the Hiway 92 raceway, many of the drivers were behind through the beginning races but ultimately came out on top. All of the races were extremely close, especially in the main heat.
Dylan Osborn won both the Warriors and Figure 8 races. Allan Cress won the Farm Trucks, Kyle Austin won the Super Stocks, and Kelly Kister won the Vintage race after having been behind the heat leaders.
One won race saw the same driver win all three races on the day, the Minions. Dalton Gass won the main heat in a race that finished with only two drivers due to cars having issues, including one that lost a wheel.
There were a few crashes throughout the night, mostly in the heat races. With the point battles how they are, it wasn’t a surprise that drivers were aggressive on the track.
“Not really expecting it but it didn’t surprise me with the points battle being as close as they are. Late in the season, people are getting aggressive,” said Clifford Brabson. “We actually went over it in the driver’s meeting (before qualifying) and evidently, it didn’t take but hey, it’s racing. They are very passionate about what they do.”
In a few of the races, some cars needed to be pushed off the track. Many of the racers helped get these cars off before continuing themselves.
“These guys are pretty much for the most part just a big family,” Brabson said. “They come out here and they jump back in the pit when one breaks down, everyone will jump in. They’ll loan parts, wrenches, they’ll help them fix stuff. It’s pretty common and there's a lot of comradery in the pits.”
There was one crash in the Super Stock heat race that resulted in the tow truck and emergency personnel going out to the wall at turn one. Both Terry Garton and Trenton Rahmig were okay and the car driven by Garton needed to be towed off the track. Rahmig continued into the main heat after making the necessary fix to his car.
“Just a lot of hard racing, it was gone over in the race meeting and those two are in a very tight points battle,” Brabson said.
As of Aug.13, Garton is in first with 222 points and Rahmig is right behind with 216 according to the Hiway 92 website.
“When everyone can load their cars up in the trailer and they roll, it’s a great night. No one was hurt, had a good crowd and everybody had fun. That’s what it’s all about,” Brabson said.
The next race which features the Bandoleros, Warriors, Farm Trucks, Limited Late Model, and Legends will take place on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.