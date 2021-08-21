Night of racing at Hiway 92 Raceway results in a couple crashes

At the Hiway 92 raceway, many of the drivers were behind through the beginning races but ultimately came out on top. All of the races were extremely close, especially in the main heat.

Dylan Osborn won both the Warriors and Figure 8 races. Allan Cress won the Farm Trucks, Kyle Austin won the Super Stocks, and Kelly Kister won the Vintage race after having been behind the heat leaders.

One won race saw the same driver win all three races on the day, the Minions. Dalton Gass won the main heat in a race that finished with only two drivers due to cars having issues, including one that lost a wheel.

There were a few crashes throughout the night, mostly in the heat races. With the point battles how they are, it wasn’t a surprise that drivers were aggressive on the track.

“Not really expecting it but it didn’t surprise me with the points battle being as close as they are. Late in the season, people are getting aggressive,” said Clifford Brabson. “We actually went over it in the driver’s meeting (before qualifying) and evidently, it didn’t take but hey, it’s racing. They are very passionate about what they do.”

In a few of the races, some cars needed to be pushed off the track. Many of the racers helped get these cars off before continuing themselves.