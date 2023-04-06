Nine players with the Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team will be continuing their collegiate careers at the next level.

Thegroup that signed letters of intent last week are: Paul Cerros and Rennan Sousa, both of who are heading to Wayland Baptist University; Paulo Henrique (Florida National University); Rodrigo Cercal (William Carey University); Alex Alarcon (Kansas Wesleyan University); Tom Pelzer (Missouri Valley College); Dante Rafaela (Bellevue University); Matheus Nascimento (Midland University) and Gabriel Santos (Southwestern Christian University).

The nine have been an instrumental part of the WNCC men’s soccer program the last two seasons both on and off the field.

Nascimento touched on the group's time at WNCC the past two or three years and being part of one of the college’s largest soccer signing class.

“We appreciate all the time we spent with you guys here," he said. "We all came here at the same time and it was different with COVID and most of the people up here (the sophomores) were supposed to come here before that. We have been through a lot of anxiety about that.

“This accomplishment right now means a lot for us to finish up a cycle and now we have another one," he said. "I am really excited about my journey and so are my teammates and I hope they can go down their paths and find their goals and what they want to do for life. I want to thank everyone here that we appreciate your time.”

Cerros, who logged 39 games with the Cougars in his career, said the group put in a lot of hard work to accomplish the dreams of playing at the next level. Cerros was not only a standout on the field, but also earned NJCAA First Team Academic honors, was on the President’s List with a 4.0 GPA and a member of Phi Theta Kapa.

“We are really thankful to be here. We have coach and we have new assistant coaches throughout the year, too, and we appreciate all the hard work that you guys do and hope you appreciated the hard work that we did as well,” Cerros, from Rifle High School in Colorado said. “It was a fun time at WNCC. We had some struggles and we had a lot of fun times. But, I think it is time to say goodbye to this area and move on to a better one to chase our dreams and to keep fighting for what is next.”

Several of the players earned special honors this past year including Cercal, who was named the Region IX most valuable player. Cercal was also the freshman of the year two seasons ago.

Cercal also was named first-team forward, Pelzer as a second-team defender and freshman Samuel Acosta as a honorable mention defender.

Cercal leaves WNCC as the all-time career goal scorer with 29 goals in his two years. He is also tied with most career points of 62 points with his assistant coach Silvio Xavier.

“I think since we all came here at the same time, all the soccer sophomores and not only soccer but the other sports’ sophomores, we made a lot of friends here,” said Pelzer, who is from Bad Sackingen, Germany. “It was great to meet everyone that came from different places. It was like building a family here. Those connections will stay forever."