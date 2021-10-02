NJC tops WNCC men's, women's soccer

STERLING, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams were on the wrong side of the scoreboard in matches with Northeastern Junior College on Saturday at Sterling, Colorado.

The Cougar women competed hard, but just couldn’t get the ball in to the back of the net as the Plainswomen earned a 1-0 win in double overtime on Saturday.

The Cougar men also fell 1-0 to NJC but that match was an overtime thriller.

The women’s contest was tight throughout as both squads were knotted at 0-0 at halftime.

The Plainswomen scored the only goal they needed in the 64th minute as Myriam Dominguez scored an unassisted goal.

WNCC had opportunities to score to tie the match, but couldn’t get the ball into the net.

NJC finished with 10 shots with just three on goal. WNCC had seven shots and six were on frame. The shots on frame came from Raquel Ferreira, Ana Caroline Lopes, Andrea Jimenez, Kianna Thompson, Vanessa Vasquez, and Vicki Granda.

Ashley Ruiz was in net for the Cougars, recording four saves.