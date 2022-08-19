No. 1 Irish pull away from Bridgeport in opener

BRIDGEPORT - A big second half powered the North Platte St. Patrick’s football team to a season-opening 51-14 win over Bridgeport on Friday night in Bridgeport.

It was the first game played at the 8-man level for both schools.

The Irish, ranked No. 1 in Class D-1 by both of the state’s metro newspapers, led just 21-14 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 30-0 in the final two quarters of play.

“We’re happy with the results, but there was an awful lot that took place in tonight’s game that we’re going to have to practice on better for next week,” said St. Pat’s head coach Kevin Dodson. “There were some things that caught us off guard, but overall we’re happy with the effort from the kids.”

Jackson Roberts opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first quarter that was set up by a Bridgeport fumble.

Just five plays later, the Bulldogs lit the scoreboard for the first time when senior Kason Loomis raced 53 yards for a touchdown. Colby Lewis’ extra-point kick evened the score at 7-7.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jaxon Knisley busted loose for a 69-yard touchdown return to put St. Pat’s back on top.

In what was a reoccurring theme throughout the contest, special teams proved responsible for Bridgeport’s game-tying score just three minutes later. After a Bulldog punt, St. Pat’s dropped the return and Bridgeport freshman Cole Leithead picked it up and scampered 3 yards to the end zone.

With just over a minute to play in the half, the Irish surged in front 21-14 on Will Moats’ 1-yard dive. The big play of the series was a 39-yard pass play from Sam Troshynski to Brecken Erickson that put the Irish deep in Bridgeport territory.

The second half was all Irish. St. Pat’s needed just five plays to cover 46 yards on the opening possession to extend the lead up to 28-14. Moats again scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap the drive.

Special teams proved costly to Bridgeport once again at the end of its ensuing possession. Roberts took the Bulldog punt 45 yards for a touchdown. A 2-point pass play extended the Irish into a 38-14 advantage.

After forcing Bridgeport into another punting situation on the next possession, a bad snap resulted in the Irish tackling the Bulldog punter in the end zone for a safety.

St. Pat’s tacked on a pair of rushing touchdown the rest of the way to conclude the scoring.

“I thought we played pretty solid on defense for most of the game,” Dodson said. “I’m really happy with the special teams. We really executed well, especially in the second half.”

In fact, St. Pat’s had two other kick returns for touchdowns during the contest called back on holding calls.

Despite the final score, Dodson credited Bridgeport for a well-played game.

“My hat’s off to Bridgeport and Coach (Jeremy) Reimers,” he said. “They came out with a good game plan and did some nice things.”

St. Pat’s finished the contest with almost 300 rushing yards on the ground. Roberts led the way with 87 yards on 17 carries. Moats followed with 69 yards on 13 carries and Troshynski had 66 yards on four carries.

Bridgeport rushed over the 200-yard mark as well. Quarterback Peyton Abbott ended with 102 yards on 16 carries and Loomis added 93 yards on 15 carries.

The Bulldogs will hit the road next week for a Thursday game at Perkins County.

St. Pat’s will host Cambridge next Friday.

North Platte St. Pat’s (1-0) 7 14 23 7 - 51

Bridgeport (0-1) 0 14 0 0 - 14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

NP - Jackson Roberts 2 run (Will Moats kick)

Second Quarter

B - Kason Loomis 53 run (Colby Lewis kick)

NP - Jaxon Knisley 69 kickoff return (Moats kick)

B - Cole Leithead 3 fumble return (Lewis kick)

NP - Moats 1 run (Moats kick)

Third Quarter

NP - Moats 1 run (Moats kick)

NP - Roberts 45 punt return (Pass)

NP - Punter tackled in end zone for safety

NP - Roberts 6 run (Kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

NP - Roberts 39 run (Sutton Tickle kick)