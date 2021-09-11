No. 20 WNCC volleyball falls to No. 1 Iowa Western

STERLING, Colo.. – The No. 20-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team battled the defending national champions in No. 1 Iowa Western Community College to the end, but the Reivers height was too much for the Cougars in falling 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25 to Iowa Western in the Sheila Worley Invitational in Sterling, Colorado.

The loss drops the Cougars to 7-7 while Iowa Western moves to 5-0 on the season. WNCC will have one more match on Saturday in the invite as they face Utah State-Eastern at 1:45 p.m.

Friday’s contest saw WNCC lead Iowa Western 18-12 in the first game before letting the Reivers come storming back to take the 25-22 win.

The second set saw WNCC jump out to an 18-16 lead behind two Jenna Curtis points. Once again, WNCC couldn’t hold the Reivers back as Iowa Western went up 20-19 and led 23-20 before winning 25-23.

The third set was a battle. Iowa Western raced out to an 11-6 lead only to watch the Cougars come back as Macey Boggs served six points for a 13-11 lead. WNCC went up 20-16 after two Julia Moccellin points. Iowa Western started a comeback, slicing the lead to 20-19 but a Curtis kill and then three Curtis points put WNCC up 24-19. WNCC won the third on an Erica Fava kill 25-20.