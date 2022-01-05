No. 7 Scottsbluff girls top No. 2 Norris

FIRTH – The Scottsbluff and Norris girls basketball teams had a Top 10 showdown Tuesday afternoon and the 7th-ranked-ranked (Omaha World Herald) Scottsbluff Bearcats received 16 points from Mariyah Avila in leading the ‘Cats to a 57-49 win over previously unbeaten and second-ranked Norris Titans.

Avila, the lone senior on the Bearcat girls’ basketball team, said it was a big win for the team, especially going back to eastern Nebraska and picking up two wins. Scottsbluff topped South Sioux City on Monday.

“This weekend was huge for us. We wanted these wins really bad and I think that showed on the court,” Avila said. “I think we really raised the bar for ourselves this weekend. So, we just have to continue to play at a championship level.”

That bar was high before the Bearcat girls traveled east as they finished the first semester with a 9-2 record. After Tuesday’s win, Avila said they showed how tough can be on the court, but that was just another win to them, she knows they can’t rest on a win like this.