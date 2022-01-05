No. 7 Scottsbluff girls top No. 2 Norris

FIRTH – The Scottsbluff and Norris girls basketball teams had a Top 10 showdown Tuesday afternoon and the 7th-ranked-ranked (Omaha World Herald) Scottsbluff Bearcats received 16 points from Mariyah Avila in leading the ‘Cats to a 57-49 win over previously unbeaten and second-ranked Norris Titans.
Avila, the lone senior on the Bearcat girls’ basketball team, said it was a big win for the team, especially going back to eastern Nebraska and picking up two wins. Scottsbluff topped South Sioux City on Monday.
“This weekend was huge for us. We wanted these wins really bad and I think that showed on the court,” Avila said. “I think we really raised the bar for ourselves this weekend. So, we just have to continue to play at a championship level.”
That bar was high before the Bearcat girls traveled east as they finished the first semester with a 9-2 record. After Tuesday’s win, Avila said they showed how tough can be on the court, but that was just another win to them, she knows they can’t rest on a win like this.
“We just have to keep moving forward and not think too much about past games,” she said. “Yes, this was an amazing win, but we aren’t done yet. I mean, I think we are pretty good. I don’t know of any other team that practices or plays how we do.”
Tuesday’s win against an undefeated Norris squad was one where the team fought and it was the second quarter where the Bearcats took control, outscoring Norris 22-7.
“The team played really well. Everyone showed up and did their thing,” Avila said. “Honestly, I think it (the second quarter) was just us playing together and doing the little things that lead to the big plays.”
The first quarter was back and fourth between the top 10-ranked teams. Norris grabbed a 3-0 lead early but Avila connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to give Scottsbluff a 6-5 lead. Scottsbluff led 11-9 on a Shae Willats trey and then 13-11 on a Tierra West bucket, but Norris closed out the first quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 16-13 after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was where the Bearcats excelled but it wasn’t until Norris led for the last time at 21-20 when Scottsbluff outscored Norris 15-2. Paige Horne put Scottsbluff ahead for good with four points, including an old-fashioned 3-point play with 5:25 to play. Norris cut the lead to one at 24-23, but Scottsbluff scored 11 straight, including a 3-pointer by Avila and big buckets by West, Payton Burda, and Marly Laucomer for a 35-23 lead at halftime.
The third quarter saw Scottsbluff keep the lead in double digits as the Bearcats led by 10 after three quarters 46-36.
The fourth quarter was intense as Norris tried coming back, slicing the Scottsbluff lead to five points with 2:55 to play. Avila came back and hit two free throws and then Anna Kelley put home a free throw to push the lead back to 10, 54-44. Norris cut the lead to 54-49 with under a minute to play, but Taryn Spady nailed to free throws late to help the Bearcats to their 11th win of the season.
Scottsbluff had three players in double figures. Avila led the way with 16 points followed by Burda with 12 and Horne with 10.
The big key in the contest was free throw shooting, especially in the fourth quarter. Scottsbluff was 17-of-28 for the game, but in the fourth quarter, Scottsbluff was 13-21.
Scottsbluff girls will be back in action Friday when they travel to face Mitchell.
Scottsbluff (11-2) 13 22 11 11 – 57
Norris (9-1) 16 7 13 13 – 49
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 16, Payton Burda 12, Paige Horne 10, Anna Kelley 6, Tierra West 4, Taryn Spady 4, Shae Willats 3, Marly Laucomer 2.