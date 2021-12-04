North Platte downs Gering in outdoor wrestling dual

“Coach Donaldson and I were talking about that where it would be really fun to have one outside in Gering,” Berger said. “Maybe against Scottsbluff in January, but the weather might not be as nice. It was pretty fun. They had as good as they could get for a set-up goes.”

Overall though, Berger said his team competed well despite getting the loss.

“We did OK. We still have a lot of things to fix,” he said. “North Platte is a well-coached team and they always have solid wrestlers. The little mistakes add up and we lost some matches that were pretty close and we won some big matches, too. The guys wrestled really well. I am happy with our performance. It is the second dual of the year and we are still knocking the rust off.”

North Platte started the match as Trysten Terry pinned Gering’s Sam Rocheleau in 1 minute, 7 seconds. Gering came back to grab a 12-6 lead as Ashton Dane earned a pin in 1:15 over Brody Pitner and then Josiah Murillo pinned Cayden Hilding in 5:15.

North Platte fought back and got three straight pins to grab a 24-12 lead. AJ Stone started the comeback as he pinned Lathen Huntsman in 1:15 at 138. After a North Platte win to push the score to 30-18, Gering picked up back-to-back pins to tie the dual at 30-30.