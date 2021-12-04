North Platte downs Gering in outdoor wrestling dual

NORTH PLATTE – The North Platte and Gering Bulldog wrestling teams had an unusual dual Friday evening as the two squads battled each other in the Battle of the Bricks, an outdoor match in downtown North Platte.
The North Platte wrestling team recorded late pins to earn the 47-33 win over Gering on a chilly night under the streetlights.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said it was fun to compete in an outdoor wrestling match in December.
“It was really cool and a unique event,” Berger said. “It is something I have never been a part of but I have seen it happen but nothing around here. So I was fun. The North Platte staff, their AD, and coach Dale Hall did a good job putting it on. There was a lot of good energy and we had a blast. It was a little chilly and towards the end it got kind of cold, but it was fun. I hope we keep doing it. It was a blast.”
The two teams also lucked out in having decent weather for a December.
“We definitely got lucky there,” Berger said. “It could have been a lot colder and windy. We live in Nebraska, so you are gambling during weather like this. It was great weather. It really wasn’t that bad. They had heaters, so we definitely lucked out.”
Berger said he wouldn’t mind doing something like that in the Twin Cities, maybe with Scottsbluff. But January weather is hit and miss on what one will get.
“Coach Donaldson and I were talking about that where it would be really fun to have one outside in Gering,” Berger said. “Maybe against Scottsbluff in January, but the weather might not be as nice. It was pretty fun. They had as good as they could get for a set-up goes.”
Overall though, Berger said his team competed well despite getting the loss.
“We did OK. We still have a lot of things to fix,” he said. “North Platte is a well-coached team and they always have solid wrestlers. The little mistakes add up and we lost some matches that were pretty close and we won some big matches, too. The guys wrestled really well. I am happy with our performance. It is the second dual of the year and we are still knocking the rust off.”
North Platte started the match as Trysten Terry pinned Gering’s Sam Rocheleau in 1 minute, 7 seconds. Gering came back to grab a 12-6 lead as Ashton Dane earned a pin in 1:15 over Brody Pitner and then Josiah Murillo pinned Cayden Hilding in 5:15.
North Platte fought back and got three straight pins to grab a 24-12 lead. AJ Stone started the comeback as he pinned Lathen Huntsman in 1:15 at 138. After a North Platte win to push the score to 30-18, Gering picked up back-to-back pins to tie the dual at 30-30.
“That is one thing that these kids have is they are competitive,” Berger said. “We are still the defending state champs and we have guys that were on that team last year and know that ceiling. They have a lot of pride being from Gering and a lot of pride being the defending state champs. They fight hard and I will give them that.”
Brasen Hakert started things with a pin over Gabriel Moreno at 152 in 2:43 and then Keenan Allen pinned Haedyn Brauer at 160 in 5:40.
North Platte took the lead for good as Brock Roblee pinned Carmelo Timblin at 170 in 4:29.
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus came back and got the only decision on the night when he beat Luke Rathjen at 182, 9-7.
After that, North Platte got a technical fall and a pin to get the 47-33 win.
Gering will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Cozad for a competitive tournament.
“We are staying here in North Platte and tomorrow (Saturday) we will get up and go to Cozad for a tournament. It is a tough tournament where there will be a lot of the top kids in the state will be there. There will be some really good Class B teams there, so it will be a challenge for sure.”
North Platte 47, Gering 33
285 – Trysten Terry (NP) pinned Sam Rocheleau (Gering), 1:07.
106 – Ashton Dane (Gering) pinned Brody Pitner (NP), 1:15.
113 – Isaiah Murillo (Gering) pinned Cayden Hilding (NP), 5:15.
120 – Kole Weigel (NP) pinned Jordan Shirley (Gering), 2:49.
126 – Jace Kennel (NP) pinned Raul Ayala (Gering), 3:32.
132 – Ethan Jackson (NP) injury time over Aiden Bell (Gering).
138 – AJ Stone (Gering) pined Lathen Huntsman (P), 1:15.
145 – Drue Huntsman (NP) pinned Joseph Barraza, Gering), 3:54.
152 – Brasen Hakert (Gering) pinned Gabriel Moreno (NP), 2:43.
160 – Keenan Allen (Gering) pinned Haedyn Brauer (NP), 5:40.
170 – Brock Roblee (NP) pinned Carmelo Timblin (Gering), 4:29.
182 – Jacob Awiszus (Gering) dec. Luke Rathjen (NP), 9-7.
195 – Xavier Albertson (NP) Technical Fall over Taydon Gorsuch (Gering), 19-0 4:19.
220 – Vincent Genatone (NP) pinned Collin Schwartzkopf (Gering), 2:50.