North Platte routs Gering

After a one day turnaround from their games against the McCook Bison, the Gering Bulldogs dropped both of their games to the North Platte Bulldogs, with the girls being defeated 64-33 and the boys losing 68-28.

For the girls, this loss comes off of a 50-45 win against the Bison the night before, but the extra day of travel proved to be a detriment to the Gering girls as they weren’t able to translate their win from Thursday to a win on Friday.

One of the most glaring problems for the girls was turnovers.

“We had way too many turnovers and unforced errors, it was unfortunate,” girls coach Steve Land said. “Our kids played well the first quarter, it was a tied game, but then (North Platte) went on a 21-7 run. We didn’t play nearly as well as we are capable of and it was really frustrating.”

Despite the good start to the game, the Gering performance saw a major drop off defensively as well with North Platte outscoring Gering 42-12 between the second and third quarters.

Although the Gering Bulldogs came away with a tough defeat, North Platte is a Class A team with a schedule of tough opponents and Gering does not believe the final score is indicative of their resolve as a team.