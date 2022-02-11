North Platte routs Gering

After a one day turnaround from their games against the McCook Bison, the Gering Bulldogs dropped both of their games to the North Platte Bulldogs, with the girls being defeated 64-33 and the boys losing 68-28.
For the girls, this loss comes off of a 50-45 win against the Bison the night before, but the extra day of travel proved to be a detriment to the Gering girls as they weren’t able to translate their win from Thursday to a win on Friday.
One of the most glaring problems for the girls was turnovers.
“We had way too many turnovers and unforced errors, it was unfortunate,” girls coach Steve Land said. “Our kids played well the first quarter, it was a tied game, but then (North Platte) went on a 21-7 run. We didn’t play nearly as well as we are capable of and it was really frustrating.”
Despite the good start to the game, the Gering performance saw a major drop off defensively as well with North Platte outscoring Gering 42-12 between the second and third quarters.
Although the Gering Bulldogs came away with a tough defeat, North Platte is a Class A team with a schedule of tough opponents and Gering does not believe the final score is indicative of their resolve as a team.
“I don’t believe this is who we are as a team at all. We are a lot better basketball team, we just never got into a flow offensively, our press breaker was fine, they just created a lot of turnovers in full court press,” Land said. “We couldn’t execute our game plan right, we didn’t take good shots at times and we missed a lot of shots. So with that in mind once they took a big lead we just stopped playing.”
On the night, Gering was led in scoring by Nickie Todd for the girls with 11 points.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton believes that this performance was not a reflection on the boys as a team.
“I don’t really have much to comment on. Other than we didn’t play well in any facet,” Cotton said.
North Platte outscored the Gering boys 49-21 between the second and third quarters, but it was a more defensive matchup with North Platte scoring four points to Gering’s three in the fourth quarter.
The boys were led in scoring by Mason Gaudreault who had six points.
The Gering girls will be back in action Feb. 12 at home against Chase County while the boys will return to the court Feb. 18 against Scottsbluff also at home.
Girls’ game
Gering 10 7 5 11-33
North Platte 10 21 21 12 -64
GERING
Nickie Todd 11, Sydnee Winkler 7, Neveah Hrasky 5, Anaveah Rios 4, Kelsey Brady 2.
NORTH PLATTE
Kylie Harvey 20, Carly Purdy 19, Jaden Ouderkirk 8, Emily Hansen 7, Ellie Blakley 6, Macie Freeze 4.
Boys’ game
Gering 4 11 10 3 – 28
North Platte 15 26 23 4 – 68
GERING
Mason Gauderault 6, Jackson Howard 5, Uriah Ybarra 5, Damion Billie 3, Tyler Garrett 3, Max Greeley 2, Jacob VanAnne 2, Saven Roberts 2.
NORTH PLATTE
River Johnston 23, Cade Mohr 15, Carter Kelley 11, Caleb Tonkinson 6, Tyler Luna 5, Carson Vehling 5, Ryan Kaminski 2, Andrew Solon 1.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.