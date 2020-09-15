North Platte softball team sweeps Scottsbluff in doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE — The North Platte softball team earned a sweep over Scottsbluff in their doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

In game one, North Platte took the 11-5 win, but Scottsbluff got on the scoreboard first.

In the first inning, Mariya Avila stole home to give Scottsbluff the 1-0 edge.

The Bearcats closed the gap to 4-3 on an Avery Fox two-run home run that also scored Tatum Heimerman in the third inning.

Scottsbluff knocked in two runs in the fifth to tie the game at 5-5. Heimerman drove in both runs in the inning with a two-run shot that drove in Maddie Johnston.

North Platte claimed the momentum scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 8-5. The Bulldogs added three more runs in the seventh and eight innings to claim the 11-5 win.

In game two, Scottsbluff again reached the leaderboard first when Taryn Spady drove in Yoshida and Brady Laucomer for the quick 2-0 lead.

North Platte held the Bearcats scoreless in the top of the second, but the Bulldogs caught fire scoring seven runs.

Scottsbluff’s Reagan Churchill singled to left field scoring Laucomer and Avila to cut the North Platte lead to 8-4.