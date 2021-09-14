North Platte sweeps Bearcat girls in doubleheader

“You can’t come out and give up that many walks and put pressure on the defense. If they’re hitting the ball, that’s different. We don’t care if they’re hitting the ball, we just want to make sure we get out there and throw strikes, it will change,” Fox said. “If we pitch better, we will get more energy with the defense playing behind them and not giving them any free passes.”

One major plus for the Bulldogs was their pitching, as they kept Montelongo in for both games. She managed to keep the Bearcats best batters at bay throughout both.

“(Montelongo) is one of the better pitchers in the state, but it took us a while to get going. I think if our energy was better and we didn’t fall behind early, we could have done things different,” Fox said. “We didn’t put bunts down well, and we’ve seen good pitching. She’s a good pitcher, not going to take anything away from her, but we have to get out there and attack the ball better.”

Despite facing top level pitching on an overall down day for the team, Fox isn’t going to write this doubleheader off as a matter of circumstance.