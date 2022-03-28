North Platte tops Scottsbluff 2-0 in boys' soccer

The North Platte boy’s soccer team scored a goal in each half and used a strong goalkeeping effort from sophomore Brody Sheets to record the 2-0 win over Scottsbluff Monday at the Lander’s Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff head coach Nate Rock said his team played well, they just couldn’t finish.

“With the exception of finishing the goal, I thought we played excellent,” Rock said. “I haven’t looked at the stats and film before I make any final determination, but I thought we were pretty dominate the entire game. We just couldn’t finish, and that is soccer for you. I thought we had them pinned back and we kept coming at them and we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

North Platte coach Danny Whitney said his team played well enough to get the win while scoring the goals that they needed.

“We grinded it out against an opponent that is always prepared and well coached and organized. They make it difficult an impossible to play against every time out,” Whitney said. “But we had what it took to get a couple goals in and luckily kept them out. They had some good chances. Luck was on our side a little bit and we defended well at time also.

Neither team could hit shots early in the first half as Scottsbluff had seven shots that had chances to go in and North Platte had a couple shots. It wasn’t until the 26th minute when North Platte found the back of the net as Jeffrey Finchem scored an unassisted goal for the 1-0 lead.

North Platte came back with two more shots right away in the 27th minute and the 29th minutes but they both went astray. The Bearcats had a huge chance to score going into halftime as Abrahm Hafner had an excellent look on net, but North Platte’s goalkeeper made a save. Just before half, Scottsbluff had a free kick by Aaron Schaff just above the circle and the shot went high as North Platte held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw similar action as Scottsbluff had two shots on goal in the first minute but neither went in. Then Scottsbluff had another shot that was wide. Seven minutes into the half, North Platte had a shot that went wide.

It took just 10 minutes of strong defensive play in the half before North Platte cracked the net once again. At the 30-minute mark, Tyler Luna fed Ty Hilderbrand with a pass and the senior found the back of the net for the 2-0 lead.

Scottsbluff kept battling in the second half as they peppered the goal with scoring chances. The first came 15 minutes into the half and the second 19 minutes into the half. With four minutes left Scottsbluff had another shot and then the topper on the game came with under 30 seconds to play when a Bearcat shot hit the post and went back into the field of play.

Rock said his team did exactly what they wanted to do in the match.

“We don’t keep possession stats, but I thought we did exactly what we wanted to do,” he said. “Our midfielders did a great job. Our back line did a great job of possessing the ball and we just moved the ball back and forth. We had them really chasing and they didn’t move their back four, they just sat there, and we had trouble breaking that down. We will need to get creative and find ways to break that down.”

Both teams played strong defensively. Whitney said goalkeeper Sheets did a fantastic job in net to get the win. Sheets had 11 saves in net.

“Our goalkeeper has a lot of natural talent and he is learning to be in command back there as a varsity goalkeeper,” Whitney said. “He made a lot of good saves and I thought out defense did well under pressure to try to eliminate shots and try to be in the way to get deflections and we were in the way and in good spots enough.”

Rock said his defense played well. North Platte got two shots and they went in.

“When Aaron hits the post and Kellon hits one from six inches out and the goalkeeper happens to be in the right place, sometimes you feel like it is not your day,” Rock said. “They played excellent and credit to North Platte, they didn’t give up and they played hard, too. But I thought we played a really good game and that is soccer. You are on the wrong end of things sometimes.”

Both teams will be back in action later in the week. North Platte had Lexington on Thursday on the road and Scottsbluff will entertain Grand Island Northwest on Saturday.