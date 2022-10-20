November 4 Noah to take place Oct. 30

November 4 Noah is more than a youth basketball tournament. It is a tournament for area youth to play basketball in honor of a young man – Noah Bruner – who was taken from the earth one year ago in November along with his dad, Matt, and friend Sydnee Brester.

Power 2 Play founder Michael Peterson had a vision one month after a plane wreck that took the life of Noah, who was a valued employee at P2P, and that was to give back to the community where the Bruner’s made a difference.

“Immediately following the accident, my mind always goes towards family, and I wanted to make sure that there was something in place for us to honor all involved,” Peterson said. “I had this in my mind by mid-December last year, and immediately started communicating with Deidre and her thoughts. I also was involved, speaking at the funeral and when I saw the numbers and outpour of care, love for the community, I knew we had to do something in Scottsbluff to help.”

Noah was working full time at Power 2 Play sports in Windsor, Colorado, at the time of the accident and made a huge impact in the lives he touched at the basketball arena where P2P conducted youth and adult basketball leagues and also put on jamborees for area junior college teams. Deidre Bruner said the idea of a November 4 Noah started with Peterson and it originally was just going to be a Colorado thing. It then turned into a month of youth games for area youth in and around Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska.

“Shortly after the accident, the people at Power 2 Play had a conversation with us about helping to help Noah and have an opportunity to give back. It was his idea to sponsor this tournament,” Deidra said. “It started off as something they would sponsor down there in Colorado and give proceeds back to the Scottsbluff school in the name of Noah because of the impact that he (Noah) made down there and that is the reason why he wanted to do something. It was his way of impacting our community as Noah impacted theirs down there.

“As the year has gone on, it has become a little bit more and now it is a series of tournaments and we get to kick it off here in Scottsbluff on October 30. So, it is just an honor for us, as a family, that Power 2 Play wanted to do this in the name of Noah and the ones that we lost. It is also a great opportunity for us to give back to the community as well. It is an honor and pleasure to be able to do it and we are so grateful for Power 2 Play and Michael Peterson wanting to do this and now it has turned into a series of tournaments that we are blessed to be a part of and to give back in this way.”

The November 4 Noah youth basketball tournament will be held Oct. 30 at Scottsbluff High School and Middle School and they are looking for at least 30 youth teams to participate. The Sunday afternoon is also a little bit more as it will also serve as a referee clinic to get younger individuals involved such as high school, college or even young adults involved in refereeing.

Scottsbluff activities director Dave Hoxworth said he is seeing a decline in basketball referees with the veterans starting to hang up the whistle and he wanted to do something to get the younger crowd involved with refereeing basketball, so he came up with having veteran referees work with younger ones for the tournament.

“We have a plan to use veteran officials to mentor younger officials that want to get started in the game. If we get some youth that want to get started, if they work some lower-level games for Glen (Koski, Gering activities director) and I, we would help them with their registration fee to get them registered as an official. Then their mentor will continue to work with them with lower-level games for Gering and Scottsbluff and in the Panhandle wherever they need to go. We are looking for high school kids, college kids that like to work and get involved in it. It is a great way to earn money while they are in school and give back to the game.”

The whole concept of the November 4 Noah is to raise money to start a scholarship fund in Noah’s honor and give back to the community. The special thing about this tournament is the entry fee is only $200 but Deidra said it is a 2-game guarantee and there will be “no admission for spectators and that is one of the fun things that we like to do is let people come into the doors and just watch and be a part of.”

Diedra and Peterson said Noah was a positive role model in whatever he did from when he played sports at Scottsbluff to Chadron State College to working for P2P.

“He only worked there for about three months full-time and he did part-time during the summer driving back and forth,” he said. “The impact he had there in the three months is he dove into his job coaching and organizing the bracket tournaments down along with the gym management along with concessions. He had a broad spectrum and there were a lot of people that he touched down there too.”

Peterson said Noah was an amazing human being that gave 100% in helping people.

“Noah was the same person working for me as he was in his everyday life. Detailed, professional, care, great sense of humor and unassuming,” Peterson said. “He showed up and did whatever was asked of him. He had a natural care for kids and was amazing coaching in our programs and doing admin details. He had next level potential and there was no doubt in my mind he was going to advance in our company, only to find a more corporate position in college and pro sports in the future. I always used to tell him, ‘don’t forget about the little people when you make it big-time!’.”

The November 4 Noah series of tournaments begins with the Oct. 30 Scottsbluff tournament. After that, it shifts to November 4 Noah tournaments in Wheatland/Douglas on Nov. 6 for the Wyoming Turkey Shoot-out; Nov. 20 for the Southern Colorado Turkey Shoot-out in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Nov. 25 at Power 2 Play Sports in Windsor for the High School Preseason scrimmages; Nov. 26 for the November 4 Noah Turkey Shoot-out at Power 2 Play; and wrapping up on Nov. 27 for the Northeastern JC Turkey Shoot-out in Sterling, Colo.

“The main goal this first year was just to establish it with more local teams and hoping to recruit enough (30 teams) to fill the games and bring awareness,” Peterson said. “With any plan, it’s to start small and build it for the future. The response has been amazing in support. Availability for youth basketball in the fall is less than it would be during the traditional basketball season January-March, but then it would take away from what I really wanted to do in honoring Noah in the month of November with it being the month the accident happened.”

Peterson added that this is so much more than a basketball tournament, it is a way to remember Noah and those that were lost.

“The real purpose of this is we will not forget what happened last year, Nov. 21, 2021. It was a terrible accident that forever changed many people, and it won’t be the last,” Peterson said. “No matter what happens, I want people to come together, and help, and understand that even though it might be someone else today, we may be looking in the mirror some time in the future, needing the same help, love and support from others, and this is one example of what others can do to help.”

And that is exactly what Peterson, Deidra and the family including Noah’s older sister Jocelyn Kappen, along with James, Noah’s younger brother, who will coach Nyah’s 7th grade team, and Josiah’s 8th grade team will also play.

“The sport of basketball meant a lot (to our family),” Deidra said. “In fact when I go back and listen to the speech that Noah gave at the athletic sports banquet, he learned a lot of lessons through sports, not only for him to become a better player but also how to take things into real life. The one thing he always talked about in his speech was the importance of relationships he grew. That is something that he did in life.”

Deidra wanted to make special mention that Victoria Schwartz and Vince Quijas are the event coordinators of the Scottsbluff event and they have done so much.

“Victoria Schwartz and Vince Quijas are the event coordinators and Noah knew Vince since 6th grade,” she said. “It brings a special light and sweet spirit to the tournament with those two organizing and handling the details. They were special to Noah; they are special to us. They will always be a part of the Bruner bunch.”

Any team that wants to register should contact Peterson at powertoplaysports.com and if anyone wants to get involved through refereeing, contact Hoxworth at Scottsbluff High School.

Hoxworth said that training and getting the younger individuals involved in refereeing is important.

“We noticed especially in the valley with lower level games that a lot of our officials are stepping away, getting older, and they are getting tired of running up and down the floor and it is time for us to get some new blood out there,” Hoxworth said. “We thought this would be a great way to tie in a couple of things that Noah loved to do and one of those was to officiate. We are going to try to officiate an officiating clinic with this. We are going to have some veteran officials work with the younger ones that want to get started with girls or guys. We are looking at high school-age and college-aged kids. I had a few people in the community if they could officiate and this would be a great event to do that and work alongside a veteran official to get started.”

Hoxworth said this is the time to get the younger officials involved.

“There is a time where we need to get our younger officials involved. When I started officiating many years ago, I started because I loved basketball. I came out of coaching and I still wanted to be a part of the game and it was a way to do it. I am kind of a natural perfectionist by trade and my challenge in officiating was I wanted to do a great job for the kids. That was my goal. I wanted to try to ref a perfect game. You can’t ever play a perfect game and it is hard to ref a perfect game, but you can challenge yourself to do the best that you can. The challenge in officiating is fun.”

Peterson said November 4 Noah is about giving back to the youth and that is what this tourney is about, helping youngsters play a sport that they love, which is what Noah loved, as well as getting the younger players involved in refereeing.

“When you spend time with Noah’s grandparents, Deidra, his relatives and all family, there is something unique, driven by their faith,” Peterson said. “Their strength is an example to others. Scottsbluff, Gering, and the surrounding small communities and in my 23 years of knowing people from the region the people are strong-willed, kind, and hard-working. They take what they do with pride of ownership, and this is no different. It has been a blessing in a terrible incident to bring others together and see first-hand what class really is. It’s been an honor.

“My values of helping others, caring about family, and the love of the game of basketball has been my life. Even after all these years, I don’t think about budgets, or status, rather, every day just trying to find a way(s) to help others and hold onto the tradition of my values that youth sports is about the kids and family. In an ever-increasing world of higher costs, and families struggling to just pay the bills month to month. I have always wanted to keep youth sports as an opportunity, a release from the everyday stresses of life. This event adds to that, but also, is food for my soul, and my heart towards Noah’s family and all that were affected by this. Without kindness and efforts to helping others, life is pretty uneventful and meaningless. I would hope that anyone who spends time with me would feel that in my actions and hear it in my consistent words.”