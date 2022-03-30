Numerous Panhandle boys had noteworthy hoops seasons

It probably wasn’t a “lights-out” season, but some good boys’ basketball was played in the Panhandle during the 2021-22 season. And, several individuals emerged as standouts that deserve special recognition.

Four teams won at least 20 games and each of them are among the top 10 in the rankings by the metropolitan media for the season. Hyannis had the most wins with 23, followed by Scottsbluff and Gordon-Rushville with 21 apiece. Potter-Dix finished with 20 triumphs.

All four had more wins than the previous year, when Bridgeport at 23-3 was the only Panhandle team to reach the 20-victory mark.

Individually, Austin Thyne, who switched teams for his senior year, moving from Mitchell to Scottsbluff, now ranks third on the Panhandle’s all-time scoring chart. He finished his junior season having scored 1,284 points at Mitchell. That already put him among the top 30 all-time, and with the 420 points he tallied at Scottsbluff this winter added on, he concludes his career with 1,704.

Only Dru Kuxhausen, who finished his amazing career at Scottsbluff in 2017 with 2,110 points, and Chadron native Kevin Moore, who graduated in 1973 with 1,826, have exceeded Thyne’s total.

Moore also played for two schools. He spent his first two seasons at Assumption Academy and then moved to Chadron High when the academy closed.

Thyne takes over third place ahead of Lars Backward, who finished with 1,645 points at Hay Springs in 2010. Fifth on the list now belongs to Rick Seidel of Sidney, who poured in 1,592 points before graduating in 1973, the same year as Moore.

Thyne’s other career statistics prove that he was an effective, efficient basketball player. He ended his prep career with 598 field goals while hitting 50.2% of those shots. He made at least 60 3-pointers each season, winding up with a total of 253 that unofficially ranks 13th on the Nebraska School Activities Association’s list, not to mention that he meshed 39.2% of his shots from behind the arc during his career.

In addition, Thyne sank 79.4% (253-645) of his free throws the last four years and this year led the Panhandle in assists with 130.

The 6-footer had some of this best numbers as a senior. While his 15.6-point scoring average at Scottsbluff, where he had an array of capable teammates, was the lowest of his career, his 53.9% (144-267) overall field goal shooting and 42.3% (63-149) 3-point marksmanship were his best.

The region added two more 1,000-point scorers this season.

One of them is Hyannis senior Liam Kostner, who wound up with 1,348 points, putting him 26th on the list of nearly 90 Western Nebraska standouts dating back to the 1950s who have reached four-figures during their careers.

The 6-6 Kostner chalked up 499 of those points this year while averaging 18.5 points that included 63 treys, the same that Thyne totaled. The Longhorns’ star also blocked 52 shots to lead the West.

Another newcomer on the 1,000-point list is Luke Kasten, who after three years at Potter-Dix has accumulated 1,305 points to already rank among the top 30 all-time. He could crack the top five with a stellar senior season.

Kasten’s 20.9 scoring average this season was the best in the West, and he also was the busiest rebounder with a 10.7 average. The previous year, Kasten also led the Panhandle in scoring at 22.3 per game, about 1.5 points a game ahead of Kostman and Thyne, and was second among the rebounders, two-tenths of a point behind then Alliance senior Caeson Clarke.

Second on the rebounding list this year is Hay Springs senior Logan DeCoste, a six-footer who averaged 9.1 a game for the second year in a row. Gordon-Rushville junior Jace Nelson was third at 8.8 and Bayard senior Ben Sauer fourth at 8.7.

Another stat leader for the second year in a row is Chadron junior Xander Provance. He made 63.6% of his field goal attempts last season and 65.9% this year, to nip Kostman’s Hyannis teammate, Rylee Anderson, for the top spot. Anderson sank 65.6% of his shots.

Other statistical leaders in 2021-22 include Scottsbluff senior Kellon Harris, who made 64-of-75 free throws for a Panhandle-best 85.3%. Thyne’s 79.3% was next and another Bearcat, Tyler Harre, was fourth at 78%. The three combined to go 172 of 212 at the line for 81%.

Two Cheyenne County hoopsters stand out on the 3-point list. Leyton junior Dillon Juelfs was 56-of-124 from behind the arc for 45.1%, just ahead of Thyne’s 42.3 figure. Sidney sophomore Isak Doty netted the most treys, 80, while shooting a respectable 36.7% from afar.

According to available records, Doty is the ninth Panhandle player to make at least 80 treys in a season. Kuxhausen did it twice.

Bayard junior Trent Marquez led in steals with 112, 11 more than Garden County junior Johnny Vargas pilfered. Vargas also was fifth in rebounds a game, despite being only 5-10.

Another junior, Ellis Livingston of Gordon-Rushville, ranked among the top five in both 3-point and free throw shooting percentages.