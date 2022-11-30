Ogallala, Alliance claim spots at state in Unified Bowling

The Unified Bowling Class B District Championships took place all over the state of Nebraska on Wednesday, with the Ogallala Indians claiming the first spot in the B6 District and the Alliance Bulldogs in the runner-up spot at Classic Lanes in Gering.

The teams competed over two rounds of three games each, with the highest combined pinfall from both rounds taking the winner's plaque and a spot at the State Tournament.

The Ogallala team finished first with a total score of 910, and the Bulldogs claiming one of two wildcard spots with a score of 867.

The Indians had the best first round of all teams with a total score of 541

The Indians are hoping to win a second straight state unified bowling title after qualifying as a wildcard last year.

“This is wonderful, last year we made it to state on a wildcard, so to win the district is wonderful, and now we’re going to see if we win state again like last year,” Ogallala coach Melinda Nielsen said.

Ogallala was helped by the best individual score on the day, a 235 thrown in part by Zachary Christensen.

“I was just hoping for a 150 or 160 average, but that 235 that we got really helped us. We didn’t have so much of a good game the last three games so that 235 really helped to secure a chance at state,” Christensen said.

Alliance was able to claim a wildcard spot with their team score of 867.

“The way we pulled it off between games four through six was amazing. Our athletes fed off of “raging bull” and he was able to pull through and the other guys were able to feed off of him. We’re excited to finish as a runner up,” Alliance coach Laura Mangas said.

Alliance had a tough three games in the first round, but were able to battle back with better play through the second set of three games.

“Considering how tough it was the first round, we came back amazingly well, we fed off of each other. We ended up throwing a few back balls but we cheered each other up and managed to play really well,” Bulldog bowler Daulton Mangas said.

The full district results had Bridgeport in sixth with a score of 567, Gordon-Rushville in fifth with 737, South Platte in fourth with a score of 774, Scottsbluff in third with a score of 820, Alliance in the runner-up spot with 767 and Ogallala winning the district with 910, the second highest score amongst all districts.