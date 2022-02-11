Ogallala topples Mitchell

The third quarter saw Mitchell take a 21-17 lead and it seemed as if the offense was back after back-to-back buckets by Grace Martin. But Ogallala stepped up their defense and tied the game behind buckets by Tayden Kirchner and Gabby Caskey as the two teams were tied 21-21 after three.

The fourth quarter saw Ogallala jump to a 24-21 lead after a bucket by Caskey with 1:45 to play. Mitchell finally scored on a free throw by Elena Guzman with 1:41 to play. Ogallala went up by four at 26-22 on a bucket by Jessica Folchert with 56 seconds to play.

Mitchell kept battling as they got to within two, 26-24, on a Caani Banks bucket, but Kirchner hit a free throw with 3.2 seconds left to help Ogallala hang on to the 27-24 win.

Banks led Mitchell in scoring with seven points. Ogallala was led by Gabby Caskey with eight points.

It wasn’t that Mitchell wasn’t getting shots; they were, but the shots just weren’t going down and Ogallala got key defensive rebounds in limiting the number of shots by the Tigers.

“The shots were not falling,” Schmitt said. “I felt like we did a good job of moving the ball and getting open looks, but it wasn’t our night to get those shots.”