Ogallala topples Mitchell

MITCHELL – The Ogallala Indians made the 2-hour trip to Mitchell Friday night and registered different type of wins over the Tigers.
The boy’s contest saw Ogallala put 12 players in the scoring column and race to a 27-8 first-quarter lead on their way to an easy 85-38 win.
While the boy’s contest was high scoring, the girl’s contest was just the opposite. The Ogallala girls led 9-1 after one quarter and held on to earn a 27-24 win over Mitchell.
Mitchell’s Marjie Schmitt said it was a game where her team just didn’t have the offensive weapons Friday even though they did play strong defense.
“It was a very low scoring game and it was a pretty slow start for us,” Schmitt said. “We were just pretty complacent, and we couldn’t get our offense going. I would say our defense played pretty good tonight, but our offense was down tonight.”
It was a game where Mitchell did have some bright spots. After trailing 9-1 after one quarter, the Tigers scored 13 points in the second quarter while holding Ogallala to just six to trail 15-14 at halftime.
“We lost our drive and ambition in that fourth quarter to get out and play them hard like we did in the third quarter,” Schmitt said. “I would say we fought to the end, yet we had a hard time scoring which was our problem in the fourth quarter to get that win.”
The third quarter saw Mitchell take a 21-17 lead and it seemed as if the offense was back after back-to-back buckets by Grace Martin. But Ogallala stepped up their defense and tied the game behind buckets by Tayden Kirchner and Gabby Caskey as the two teams were tied 21-21 after three.
The fourth quarter saw Ogallala jump to a 24-21 lead after a bucket by Caskey with 1:45 to play. Mitchell finally scored on a free throw by Elena Guzman with 1:41 to play. Ogallala went up by four at 26-22 on a bucket by Jessica Folchert with 56 seconds to play.
Mitchell kept battling as they got to within two, 26-24, on a Caani Banks bucket, but Kirchner hit a free throw with 3.2 seconds left to help Ogallala hang on to the 27-24 win.
Banks led Mitchell in scoring with seven points. Ogallala was led by Gabby Caskey with eight points.
It wasn’t that Mitchell wasn’t getting shots; they were, but the shots just weren’t going down and Ogallala got key defensive rebounds in limiting the number of shots by the Tigers.
“The shots were not falling,” Schmitt said. “I felt like we did a good job of moving the ball and getting open looks, but it wasn’t our night to get those shots.”
For Mitchell, it was disappointing for them after they played so well in last weekend’s WTC tournament to take third. Now, Mitchell will have to put this loss behind them as they will move into a sub-district game on Tuesday when they face Chase County. Ogallala will play Monday in the sub-district against Hershey with the winner facing Chadron.
“(Putting this game behind us) is really a necessity; we just have to shake off this game and know that it was ours if we just finished and get ready for Chase County,” Schmitt said. “That is a real winnable game for us if we play the way we know how to play. At WTC we took it to those teams and tonight I thought we let off the gas pedal. Against Chase County, if we go out there like we did against Bridgeport, we will have that under our belts.”
The boy’s contest was all Ogallala as they raced to a 6-0 lead and led 17-4 at one point before holding a 27-8 lead after the first quarter as Caden Rezac nailed a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer.
Mitchell came out hot in the second quarter, scoring the first seven points to slice the lead to 27-15, but Ogallala doubled up the score at 36-18 and led 48-20 on a Ryder Smith trey. Cameron Bush hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give Ogallala a 53-22 lead.
The third quarter saw Ogallala jump to a 60-22 lead and started the running clock at 65-24 on a bucket by Jeron Gager. Ogallala led 76-28 after three.
Mitchell opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run, but they had too much of a deficit to make up.
Mitchell coach Marty Gillen said Ogallala is good and they just didn’t come ready to play.
“Ogallala did a good job of really pushing the issue and get that tempo up there where they like to play,” Gillen said. “We are not built to be playing at that tempo and it worked in their favor. We really missed one of our starters who is out, but is the next man up and next guy off the bench needs to step up. We have to go out there and play harder and I have to coach them way better than how I coached them today.”
Mitchell was led in scoring by Ethan Thyne with 15 points. He was the only Tiger in double figures.
Ogallala was led by Harry Caskey with 15 points followed by Jeron Gager with 12.
Girl’s Game
Ogallala 9 6 6 6 -- 27
Mitchell 1 13 7 3 – 24
OGALLALA
Gabby Caskey 8, Jamie Krab 5, Graci Marhenke 5, Makayla Kirchner 4, Tayden Kirchner 3, Jessica Folchert 2.
MITCHELL
Caani Banks 7, Grace Martin 4, Marjie Schmitt 3, Janay Wurdeman 3, Macey Bosard 2, Jacque Bowles 2, Addison Lashley 2, Elena Guzman 1.
Boy’s Game
Ogallala 27 26 23 9 – 85
Mitchell 8 14 6 10 – 38
OGALLALA
Harry Caskey 15, Jeron Gager 12, Caden Rezac 9, Jackton Rezac 9, Corbin Murphy 6, Race McClure 6, Ryder Smith 6, Colton Knispel 5, Cameron Bush 5, Luke Hiltibrand 4, Jace Richter 4, Jake Hiltibrand 4.
MITCHELL
Ethan Thyne 15, Taylor Jackson 6, Easton Anderson 4, Desmonde Smith 3, Carmelo Ayala 2, Junior Alvizar 2, Tucker Thomas 2.