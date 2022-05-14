O'Gorman wins Trinity Award

Each year, World of Wrestling gives out an award called the Trinity Award to the kids who win their three major tournaments. This year, Alliance’s Preston O’Gorman was one of the recipients after winning Reno Worlds on April 10.

In the 25 years that the award has been around, 7-year old Preston is the first from western Nebraska to win it. His family is proud of how far he’s come.

“We are very proud, we watched him do a lot for being so little but between his workouts and riding in the car, he’s done an awesome job,” his dad Tanner said.

He has steadily improved as the year has gone on as he has wrestled for the Nebraska Elite Club.

“He steadily improved. Super consistent at practice and as the season went on, we realized that in some of his matches, like at districts he scored like 92 points in four matches,” coach William Schwartzkopf said. “His improvement was unreal but that fell back on his practicing. He’s super consistent and works hard every time. It really paid off.”

At the Tulsa Kick-Off, which started the season, the goal was to just win a match or two but he just kept winning. When that happened, the goal changed to ultimately winning the Trinity Award.

“When we first did Tulsa Kick-Off, which was the biggest one and honestly, my goal for him was to win a match or two,” Tanner said. “That’s what I was expecting, maybe a match, maybe two and then when he won the first two, I’m like ‘wow if he wins one more he medals’ and then he won that. Man if he wins one more he’s in the finals and then he won that, so honestly I was very surprised.

“I knew he was good but I didn’t know he was nationally good like that. After he won the Kick-Off then (winning the Trinity Award) was our goal.”

Preston’s final match in Reno was against reigning Trinity Award winner Gunner Kelly from Lake Tapps, Washington.

“I was nervous but I was very confident though. We watched (Gunner Kelly) wrestle a few times that weekend and we could just see things that Preston had the upper hand on,” Tanner said. “So Preston had a pretty good game plan, stuck to it and it worked out.”

Kelly was one of Preston’s opponents in Tulsa as well and after watching some of Kelly’s matches, Schwartzkopf knew the final in Reno would be a dogfight.

“I knew who we had because Preston had already wrestled him in the semifinals at Kick-Off and I had spoken with (Kelly's) dad and they really came to Reno to wrestle Preston,” he said. “Myself and the other coach watched him warm-up and watched his first few matches and I thought it’s going to be a dogfight but I was more nervous than Preston was. At the end, I was super excited for him and he really wrestled just how we thought he would.”

Preston isn’t one to show emotions after winning a tournament so when he did after winning in Reno, his family thought it was awesome to see.

“It was awesome and this is the first time that Preston has shown any sort of emotion because usually he doesn’t understand,” Tanner said. “When he did win Reno, it was pretty cool, he did lift his arms.”

This is the first year the club has been around and after the events of the weekend, bringing back a trophy like the Trinity Award is something to be proud of.

“It was a lot of emotion because it was a rollercoaster of a weekend. I was there from seven in the morning until pretty much 10 at night every night. It was a long weekend with the flights and everything so I was ecstatic,” Schwartzkopf said. “First time ever, this was our first year as a club and just to bring something home like that, even if it wasn’t from our club, to bring something like that to western Nebraska is definitely something to be proud of.”

Nebraska Elite took seven kids to Reno, five of which were medal winners.

“Olivia Maldonado got fourth place, James Garcia got third, my brother Collin got fourth and Keenan Allen got eighth, but injury defaulted in his final match,” Schwartzkopf said. “They all wrestled back and we only had two kids not medal. The two kids that had wrestled, their brackets were ginormous. One kid had over 70 kids in his bracket and the other was a full 32-man.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.