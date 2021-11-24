Olivia Maldonado finishes seventh in Tulsa

“I watched (wrestling) when I was little and I wanted to try it. That’s when I fell in love with the sport,” she said. “I love winning and I like traveling as well.”

Olivia plays multiple other sports as well, including softball and basketball--and wants to play volleyball and golf--but wrestling is her favorite.

Olivia is the only girl on her team as of now, so she has been wrestling boys pretty much her whole life. Before this tournament, she hadn’t wrestled a girl since she was with the Panhandle Wrestling Academy.

“Right now, she is the only one,” Carlos said. “I think there’s some new wrestlers that are getting ready to start a beginner’s class; I believe there are one or two little girls there.”

He is proud of how far she’s come since starting out almost five years ago.

“It’s been an amazing journey to watch her go from where she originally started to now. It’s just night and day,” Carlos said. “She looks just like any other kid out there, male or female. It’s awesome watching her win her state title. Watching her mom cry was a shining moment. State was exciting because she pretty much blew through all the girls.