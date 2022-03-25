Omaha South blanks Gering

Omaha South’s Edwin Cisneros-Garcia, Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year last season, scored four times and the defending Class A state champions downed Gering 10-0 in action at Memorial Stadium in Gering Friday evening.

All of Cisneros-Garcia’s goals came in the first half but the Omaha South team also had plenty of others that scored as sophomore Melevin Bangura netted a hat trick.

Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said he knew it was going to be a tall order against the Class A squad, but was pleased with how the team played Friday.

“This is the Class A state champion and we played really good today,” Guadarrama said. “We made a lot of progress today. We play with a lot of Class B schools and this was a step up for us today.”

Guadarrama said his team can take a lot from playing competition of Omaha South’s athletic ability.

“This was a game where we needed to practice a little bit and see where we are at,” he said. “That Scottsbluff game, defensively, we weren’t on sync and today we got it down and this will be good for us going forward when we start playing Class B schools.”

Gering had plenty of highlights in the contest, too, against the defending state champs. Omaha South won state titles in 2019 and 2021, and they had one of their better teams in 2020 but that year the soccer season was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.

Omaha South scored first as Cisneros-Garcia scored with 35:41 left in the first half on a penalty kick. A couple minutes later, Cisneros-Garcia earned an assist as he fed the ball to Alex Garcia-Mujica for a 2-0 lead.

Gering came oh-so-close to netting a goal as Keaton Plummer took a shot that just missed going in just 10 minutes into the game. After Plummer’s shot, Cisneros-Garcia netted his second goal to make it 3-0.

Guadarrama said Plummer’s shot was so close to going in.

“It was so close of going in,” he said. “We got unlucky and just couldn’t get to the end of it. I just thought their effort was good. They put in a lot of good work. Defensively speaking, I think we will be fine. Now we just have to get the final half which is working the midfield more and connecting with our strikers so we can get some goals.”

Omaha South went up 4-0 halfway through the first half as Arturo Castro delivered a pass to Bangura who scored.

That was when the Gering defense stepped up and held South scoreless for 15 minutes, including a big save from goalkeeper Tyler Franklin.

In the final five minutes, Cisneros-Garcia scored two more goals to notch fourth goals. His third came with 5:26 to play in the half off an assist from Diego Gavia. His fourth goal came with 3:40 left in the half off an assist from Eric Sanchez. Omaha South led 6-0 at halftime.

The second half started off well for Gering as Franklin made a huge save on a shot at point-blank range. Then, with 32:48 to play, Omaha South missed a penalty kick. South finally got on the scoreboard with 30:15 to play as Yussuf Adan scored.

Five minutes later, Bangura scored on a breakaway drive to make it 8-0. Bangura scored his hat trick goal just a minute later when he took a pass from Zahid Falcon to make the score 9-0.

The final goal came with 15:15 to play as Adan delivered a pass to Fabian Rodriguez for the game-ending goal.

Omaha South had 30 shots in the contest compared to five for Gering. Omaha South had eight corner kicks.

Both Gering goalkeepers had big saves. Luis Avila started and then Franklin finished off the game.

“He did have some saves and so did Luis,” Guadarrama said. “Luis played in the first half and had a lot of good saves. I am proud of both of them. They did really good today and they were really aggressive and we want the keepers to be more pro-active and more aggressive.”

Omaha South will stay in town as they will face Scottsbluff on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Landers Soccer Complex. Gering will hit the road bright and early Saturday as they face Grand Island Northwest.

Guadarrama said it doesn’t get any easier Saturday against Grand Island Northwest.

“Tomorrow should be a little bit better of a game,” he said. “I am hoping and they are in our class. This game prepared us to be better for Class B schools. Grand Island Northwest is a good team and I know they game in here last year and beat us and I think it will be a different outcome this year.”