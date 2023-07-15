GERING — Bright and early Saturday morning on the third day of Oregon Trail Days activities, cyclists gathered at the bottom of the Scotts Bluff National Monument for the Hill Climb race.

Once again, Cameron Wagner came out on top.

Wagner made the 1.6 mile climb up Summit Road in 6 minutes 40 seconds and was the top male finisher for the third year in a row and his sixth time overall. Jarred Berger was second overall in 6:54, and Justin Brester was third in 8:45. .

Lisa Holowiski won the women's division in 11:32. Becky Knott was second in 11:58, and Angie Hilbert was third in 13:56.

The event was done in memory of Merlin Anderson, a long-time rider who passed away on June 7.

“It feels really good to test yourself up that hill every year and compare your times with the previous years," Wagner said. "I felt pretty good about it, I was breathing pretty hard.

Holowiski, a local rider, enjoys the event and its growth over the years. .

“It's a tough ride, it's fun to come out though, but I’m from the area and its nice to see the cycling community has grown so much," Holowski said. "It was really tough today though, there’s some smoke in the air and that makes it tougher, but it was good and I’m glad it's done."

Judy Wilson won the 70-and-older age category in the women's division, and also the honor of being the oldest competitor overall. She was thankful for the good riding weather and opportunity to compete.

“I come out every year if the weather is good," Wilson said. "I decide the morning of (the event), and its a good challenge. It doesn't take too long, and it's just fun to ride with other people."

Al Falcione was the top men's finisher in the 70-and-over category in 13:20. Tom Smith was second in 14:19.

Matthew Ciesie;ski wom the boys 14-and-under class in 10:15, and joined by division winners Tyler Franklin (15-19 years), Brester (20-29), Wagner (30-39), Berger (40-49), Jayson Walford (50-59) and David Booth (60-69).

Event organizer Daryl Payne said the participation is almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

“I don’t know when this tradition first got started, and nobody I could talk to knew either, so we’re hoping to get another 20 to 30 years out of this," Payne said. "We’re just finally catching up with (COVID-19) numbers. But I want to really just give my thanks to the parks service and the rangers out here who really facilitate putting this event on. Its one of the best venues for any event of this kind,” Payne said.

PHOTOS: Oregon Trail Days 2023 Bicycle Climb