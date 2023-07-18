GERING — The Oregon Trail Days street vault not only had the most contestants in the 11 years of the event history, but the winners of both the male and female divisions recorded personal bests.

Mitchell’s Bryce Hodsden and Kate Pieper were the top individuals for the pole vault competition, which was held in the Fresh Foods parking lot in Gering last Friday and featured 20 competitors that ranged elementary students to adults.

Hodsden said it was nice to see Mitchell vaulters win, which shows how much talent is at the high school and even junior high.

“I really think the weather had a big part to do with it,” he said. “In high school we had some tough weather this year.”

Hodsden, who finished second in the boys Class C pole vault during the state meet in May, cleared 14 feet, 6 inches to set a new personal best and win the male overall title. Hodsden cleared 14 feet at state.

“This event was really fun and changed vaulting on a raised runway on a street,” said Hodsden, who competed in the street vault for the first time. “It was a fun doing this.”

Trevor Fuss cleared 12-feet to finish second, and Peter Russell was third with a vault of 11-6.

Kate Pieper cleared 10-feet to win the female competition over Caydence Eicholtz, who cleared 9-6. Alissa Hodsden and Danielle Hunter both cleared 8-6 and finished third and fourth, respectively.

“There were some good people here for sure,” Pieper said. “I wasn’t really expecting that good of people, but they were good. I thought it was really fun and I will hopefully be back next year.”

Pieper finished fifth overall in the competition as the top four placers were all males.

Pieper’s performance at the state meet this spring. She finished 14th as she cleared 8-6.

Pieper added that she was kind of scared of running on a raised runway, but it was interesting.

“I was pretty scared that I was going to run off the runway at first, but then I went on it and I was fine,” said Pieper, an incoming sophomore at Mitchell. “It is good to try new things and it will get you prepared for next year.”

The day was made better when she cleared 10 foot for her best vault.

“It was really good and I got a (personal best) and I was really happy with myself,” Pieper said. “I was extremely happy when I got it. I have been getting up at 4 (a.m.) to vault in the morning three times a week, so I was proud my hard work paid off.”

The master’s, or adult, division was won by Randy Reitz with an 8-6 vault with second going to Bill Bauer, who cleared 7-feet.

The college winner was won by Brayden Shaw, who cleared 13-feet

The elementary division was won by Tobin Stobel at 6-6.

The junior high boys division was won by Trey Cook with a 10-6 vault, while Caleb Vooge took second with a 10-foot vault. Third went to Brayden Fuss at 9-6 while Kip Gillming was fourth at 8-0

Clarika Hottell cleared 7-6 to win the girls junior high division, while Autumn Hahn took second with a 7-0 vault.

Marley Rupp finished third in that division as she cleared 6-feet.