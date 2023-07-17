GERING — More than 50 teams took part in the Oregon Trails Days mud volleyball tournament Saturday, and the winners of the three brackets all had to fight their way back from a loss to capture titles.

The overall title went to a group of both Scottsbluff High School graduates and students. The team, Sets on the Beach, battled back from an early setback to defeat Balls Deep-Team Rasnic twice for the championship

Sets on the Beach reached the championship with a win over Muddy Tips in the third-place game to advance to the championship. Muddy Tips, which took third, was comprised of former Gordon High School students: Josie Perez, Carson Hinn, Gracey Perez, Cortez Palomo, Jaliah Connelly and Aubrey Kamerzell.

In the first championship game Sets on the Beach won in straight sets forcing the second title game. Playing with weather rolling in and under a bright orange sunset, Sets in the Beach won the second game in straight sets as well.

Sets on the Beach members included Alyssa Mendoza, Austyn Andreas, Lily DeLos Santos, Korbin Gribble, Kyan Allen and Michael Mickey.

The team Rasnic team included Katie Rasnic, Joe Rasnic, Sid Stabnow, Tyler Patrick, Laura Van Housen and Cody Thompson.

The high school division saw eight teams compete and the Free Ballin’ team dropped its opening game to Mud Monkeys, but then won four straight matches to force a rematch with the Mitchell High team.

Free Ballin’, which beat Mud Monkeys twice for the title, included Nevaeh Hrasky, Carliegh Pszanka, Allison Parker, Uriah Ybarra, Emma Strom, Adric Perez, Collin Schwartzkopf, Sedjro Agoumba and Seth Grasmick.

The junior high division saw Volleylamas fall in their first game of the tournament and then battled back through the loser’s bracket to down Children of the Mud twice to claim the title.

Team members of Volleylamas included Jordyn Hafeman, Brilee Buford, Jaden Dick, Chensney Joplin, Marinel Gurrola, and Finnley Martin.