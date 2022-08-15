Ott captures Platte Valley Pro-Am, sets course record

AJ Ott was a late entry to the Platte Valley Pro-Am.

After three days on the course of Scotts Bluff Country Club, Ott put his name in the record books after firing a 61 on Sunday to capture the tournament title. The 61 that Ott shot was not only a tournament record but also a Scotts Bluff Country Club course record.

“The people here do a good job of putting this on and this is my first time. I actually got into the field two or three days before the event started,” Ott, the Ft. Collins, Colorado, native said. “It means a lot (to win it), but also getting to meet so many new friends and the people out here in Scottsbluff are so friendly. I will remember all the friendships I made this week.”

Ott entered the final round Saturday sitting in sixth place with a 2-day total of 136 and six strokes behind leader Brad Marek. It was Ott’s final day that vaulted him to the top ahead of Marek and Andrew Beckler.

Ott said the tournament field was very competitive. Ott earned a paycheck of $10,000 for winning the Pro-Am. He had a total winnings on the weekend of $10,650.

“It was really competitive. There were so many great players and also so many great amateur players playing,” Ott said. “It meant a lot to have a field this big and hopefully the event keeps getting better and better.”

Marek entered the final day shooting a 62 on Saturday and had a 2-day total of 130, holding a 3-stroke lead over Beckler with a 133, who was in second place, and amateur Jaren Calkins who was tied for third at 135 with Derek Tolan and Griffin Wood.

Sunday’s action saw Ott post the lowest score on the day by far with the record-setting 61. The next lowest score was a 66 from Derek Fribbs, who finished in a tie for seventh.

Marek slipped to second overall after carding a 70 on Sunday and finishing with a 200 score, while Beckler took third with a 201 with a 68 on Sunday. Marek earned $6,000 for his second place finish while Beckler won $5,500.

Ott said the 61 he shot on Sunday was his lowest tournament round. Ott said he was getting the breaks that he needed.

“It was crazy (that I shot a 61),” Ott, who attended Colorado State University, said. “Obviously, on days like today, you are not trying to think of a number, you are just going out to hit good shots. Fortunately, I got a couple putts to fall and got some good breaks. You need that, especially this course, because the greens are fast. I am blessed and it was awesome to have so many people out watching. I kept trying to make good swings and good things happened.”

The top low amateur was Calkins from Lander, Wyoming, who finished tied for fifth overall with a 206. Calkins shot rounds of 69, 66, and 71. Calkins is a sophomore on the University Wyoming golf team.

The top senior professional that is older than 50 went to Scott Petersen of Denver. Petersen finished 30th overall with a 220.

The top local golfer was Scottsbluff’s Brock Ehler, who had a 67 on Sunday to finish tied for 10th with a 209. Ehler improved his third-day total by five strokes from Saturday when he fired a 72. Ehler had a 70 on Friday.

Other local golfers included former Gering graduate and now Omaha resident Austin Miller, who finished 31st with a 221 total. Miller shot rounds of 75, 71, and 75.

Sidney’s Lance Juelfs finished 41st with a 235 (77-76-82) followed by Scottsbluff’s Trevor Chesnut, who finished 43rd with a 236 (77-75-84), Alliance’s Michael Gomez, an amateur, took 46th with a 238 (82-74-84), Alliance’s AJ Maser, an amateur, finished tied for 47th with a 240 (84-77-79), Alliance’s amateur Richard Willey tied Sidney’s amateur Richard Haupt with a 250. Willey shot a 79, 85, and 85, while Haupt had rounds of 82,79, and 89.

Ott said that he plans on playing in this tournament in years to come. Next on his schedule is to try to get into qualifying school and he has a few state opens coming up in the fall.

“I absolutely would love to come back,” Ott said. “This is an event I can see myself playing for a long time.”

What Ott loves about the Platte Valley Pro-Am is how close it is to his hometown and he got to make several friends on the golf course.

“I am thankful making so many new friends and it was fun,” Ott said. “I have never played a pro event in front of so many people yet, so it was fun and a special moment. This was a short trip to get here. I played some pick-up basketball in the morning and then came here for the practice round Thursday afternoon.”

Platte Valley Pro-Am Overall Results

(Note: Amateurs only get golf shot gift credit and limited to $1,000)

Pro-Am Winner – AJ Ott

Low Amateur Winner – Jaren Calkins

Low Senior Score (age 50+) – Scott Peterson

1, AJ Ott. Ft. Collins, Colo. 67-69-61 – 197 ($10,650)

2, Brad Marek, Berekley, Calif. 68-62-70 – 200 (6,750)

3, Andrew Beckler, Topeka, Kan. 69-64-68 – 201 ($5,950)

4, Griffin Wood, Phoenix, Ariz. 69-66-70 – 205 ($5,100)

5, Jaren Calkins (a), Lander, Wyo. 59-66-71 – 205 ($1,000)

Jhard Hack, Las Vegas, Nev. 71-68-67 – 206 ($4,630)

7, Derek Fribbs, Thornton, Colo. 74-68-66 – 208 ($3,100)

Tim Ailes, Delaware, Ohio 70-70-68 – 208 ($3,750)

Sam Cyr, Wailuki, Hawaii 72-65-71 – 208 (3,700)

10, Derek Tolan, Boulder, Colo. 69-66-74 – 209 (3,2,700)

Brock Ehler (a), Scottsbluff 70-72-67 – 209 ($1,000)

Nathan Ferrell, Sheridan, Wyo. 71-70-68 – 209 ($2,125)

Coby Welch, Highlands Ranch, Colo. 70-69-70 – 209 ($2,125)

14, Nick Berry, Denver, Colo. 73-68-70 – 211 ($1,250)

Dominic Piccirillo, Las Vegas, Nev. 76-68-67 – 211 ($1,850)

Mitchell Homb, Dixon, Ill. 70-71-70 – 211 ($1,250)

17, Michael Colgate, Sarasota, Fla. 69-71-72 – 212

18, John Murdock, Laramie, Wyo. 72-72-69 – 213

Drew Trujillo, Phoenix, Ariz. 74-67-72 – 213

Noah Hofman, McCook, Neb. 68-72-73 – 213

21, Nick Mason, Denver, Colo. 76-68-70 – 214

22, Andy Connell, Denver, Colo. 70-74-71 – 215

23, Jim Mee, Libby, Mont. 70-73-73 -- 216

24, Trey Massey, Lander, Wyo. 73-72-72 – 217 ($550)

25, Josh Radcliff, Grapevine, Texas 76-74-68 – 218

Chase Nathe, Windsor, Colo. 76-72-70 – 218

Jackson Foth, Lenexa, Kan. 72-71-75 – 218

Tristan Rohrbaugh, Carbondale, Colo. 72-71-75 – 218 ($1,000)

29, Mike Kitowski, Denver, Colo. 75-70-74 – 219

30, Scott Petersen, Denver, Colo. 71-74-75 – 220

31, Austin Miller (a), Omaha, Neb. 75-71-75 – 221 ($250)

32, Nate Dvorak, Las Vegas, Nev. 79-71-72 – 222

33, Raul Cortes, Omaha, Neb. 74-73-77 – 225

34, Gabe Alcala, Littleton, Colo. 73-75-77 – 225

Jason Peterson, Omaha, Neb. 75-72-78 – 225

36, Bryson Hotchkiss, Sheridan, Wyo. 78-74-74 – 226

Mike Greene, Overland Park, Kan. 74-71-81 – 226 ($200)

38, Adam Blake, Ft. Morgan, Colo. 80-74-75 – 229

39, Tony Aguilar, Arvada, Colo. 74-78-78 – 230

40, Victor Hanks, Scottsdale, Ariz. 76-79-78 – 233 ($275)

41, Lance Juelfs, Sidney, Neb. 77-76-82 – 235

Shaun Fischer, Kiowa, Colo. 82-70-83 – 235 ($130)

43, Trevor Chesnut, Scottsbluff, Neb. 77-75-84 – 236

Mike Stolarskyj, Omaha, Neb. 77-78-81 – 236

45, Zack Hooper, Stephenville, Texas 79-76-82 – 237

46, Michael Gomez (a), Alliance, Neb. 82-72-84 – 238

47, AJ Maser (a), Alliance, Neb. 84-77-79 – 238

Jason Johnson, Westminster, Colo. 85-75-80 – 240

49, Greg Arkin, McCook, Neb. 887-79-79 – 245

50, Richard Willey, Alliance, Neb. 79-86-85 – 250

Richard Haupt, Sidney, Neb. 82-79-89 – 250 ($160)

52, Kevin Chesnut, Omaha, Neb. 81-83-90 – 254