Ott, Sam & Louie's leads Pro-Am after day one

The Platte Valley Pro-Am began on Friday at Scotts Bluff Country Club with 56 pros. AJ Ott led the pros with a score of 67 as Sam & Louie’s led all teams with a 52.6.

On Aug. 7, Scottsbluff High School golf coach Brock Ehler won the 2022 Wyoming State Mid-Am in Laramie, Wyoming with an overall score of 203. His score was 10 under par at Jacoby Golf Course.

“It was always nice playing good and feeling good at the right time. I played really well at the Mid-Am and I’m hoping to carry that momentum over,” he said. “Golf’s hard, you get going and right when you think you’ve got golf figured out, you find out you don’t but you keep working to get better and give all you can each shot. I felt great and played well at the Mid-Am and if I can match that and play well, then I have a chance to be with the better players and play.”

Ehler is playing for Ehler Family LLC at the Pro-Am. The difference between playing in the Mid-Am and Pro-Am is that this time around, Ehler is playing on his home course in front of his friends and family.

“I just want to ride that momentum, make sure I’m having fun and doing the right thing. Sometimes when you come, you play on your home course with a lot of your friends and family, you tend to put a little bit more pressure on yourself,” he said. “I just tried to stay relaxed and push in the game and realize that bad shots will happen and how I react to those and how I move forward is huge. I think I did a pretty good job today and last week.”

Ehler shot a 70 to put himself in a six-way tie for ninth as Ehler Family LLC is in 14th with a 56.7.

The Pro-Am also saw a hole in one by Troy Rubottom from the Twin City Roofing team on hole No. 3.

The goal for Ehler on Saturday, where his team has an 8:30 a.m. start, is to continue to have good thoughts and hit his shots with confidence.

“Continue to move forward, make sure that I have good thoughts before every golf shot and realize that they’re not all going to be perfect,” Ehler said. “Golf isn’t a game of perfection and part of the adventure you set up in life when you’re playing is how you handle different shots.

“When you’re on a golf course, you hit shots that you never hit on the range and you’ve got to be able to feel, touch and hit them with confidence, you have to commit to the shot and play without fear of where the ball is going.”

Day two of the Pro-Am will see the first tee time at 6:50 a.m. beginning with Ideal Linen on hole No. 1 and Fisher Well Service on hole No. 10. The final tee time will be at 1:50 p.m. with Kreider Insurance on No. 1 and Dietrich Distributing on No. 10.

Results after day one:

Amateur Teams

1. Sam & Louie’s, 52.6

2. Viaero Wireless, 54.1

3. Runza 54.2

4. Clemens Carpet, 54.9

5. Ideal Linen, 55.5

6. Scotty’s Drive In, 55.7

7. Henderson Sales, 55.8

8. Frontier Basement Solutions, 56

9. CARE Chiropractic; Quick Care; Riverstone Bank, 56.4

Pro Results

1. AJ Ott, Fort Collins, CO 67

2. Noah Hofman, McCook, NE; Brad Marek, Berkeley, CA 68

4. Andrew Beckler, Topeka, KS; Jaren Calkins (a) Lander, WY; Michael Colgate, Sarasota, FL; Derek Tolan, Boulder, CO; Griffin Wood, Phoenix, AZ 69

9. Tim Ailes, Delaware, OH; Andy Connell, Denver, CO; Brock Ehler (a), Scottsbluff, NE; Mitchell Homb, Dixon, IL; Jim Mee, Libby, MT; Coby Welch, Highlands Ranch, CO 70

38. Trevor Chestnut, Scottsbluff, NE; Lance Juelfs, Sidney, NE 77

44. Richard Willey (a), Alliance, NE 79

49. Michael Gomez, Alliance, NE; Richard Haupt (a), Sidney, NE 82

53. Kash Kaufman (a), Torrington, WY; AJ Maser, Alliance, NE 84