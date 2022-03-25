Outdoor season opens at Binfield

After their first track and field outing of the season at the Chadron Indoor Invite, the teams finally got to head outside for the Binfield Invite at Scottsbluff.

With the temperature reaching the low 70s, the teams were able to fully move into the mindset of track and field season.

The day started off with the field events taking up the early afternoon, the teams looked to learn more about themselves.

“I thought the girls did a really good job of competing. We have a lot of girls that stepped up across the board, both in the field and track events. We have a lot of girls that are new to the sport,” Scottsbluff girls coach Mike Burda said. “I thought they did a good job adjusting and learning more about how to compete and that our seasoned athletes did a good job of doing what they could in the position they were in.”

Among the Bearcats top performers on the girls’ side, several were especially impressive, whether that was from doing well in their own event, or picking up on a new one.

“I thought that Paige Horne in the hurdles and Taryn Spady in the 100 meters performed really well. We have some kids we’re trying in different events,” Burda said. “Allie Darnell did a really good job, she’s brand new to triple jump and popped off a 33 foot jump which is really good.”

On the boys’ side there were several significant performers as well.

“We had a lot of guys perform really well today. Aaron Price on the pole vault went 13-6 and tied his personal best. He had a good look at 14 feet and he looks to challenge the school record in the weeks to come,” Scottsbluff boys’ coach Shelby Aaberg said. “In the 4x400 meter relay was Irvin Sierra-Torres, he filled in and really elevated the team at the end of the meet.”

The Bearcat athletes and coaching staff attribute their high level of performance to the ample amount of practice they were able to get with the weather panning out in their favor.

“We had a really productive week of practice and the kids performed really well at Chadron State, so we expected some good things to happen today,”Aaberg said. “We had excellent weather and we also had several kids in multiple events on short recovery. We felt good about their performances and their times.”

The Bearcat boys and girls track teams will go from hosting to traveling as they will head to North Platte for the Buffalo Bill Invite on Friday, April 1.

NOTE: PUT BELOW IN A GRAPHIC

Girls Events

100 Meters - 1. Spady, Taryn Scottsbluff 13.02; 2. Wondercheck, Alyssa Torrington 13.25; 3. Genatone, Madison North Platte 13.58; 4 Purdy, Carly North Platte 13.81; 5. Saul, Maddy Lingle-Fort Laramie 13.97; 6. Brezenski, Leona Scottsbluff 14.01

200 - 1. Moorehouse, Marissa Torrington 27.48; 2. Wondercheck, Alyssa Torrington 27.95; 3. Genatone, Madison North Platte 28.51; 4. Meyer, Tiah Lingle-Fort Laramie 28.95; 5. Saul, Maddy Lingle-Fort Laramie 29.03; 6. Ortiz, Juliana North Platte 29.65

400 - 1. Stokes, Tyne Torrington 60.69; 2. Burda, Payton Scottsbluff 62.58; 3. Krueger, Tiffany Torrington 67.23; 4. Neu, MaCee Scottsbluff 69.66; 5. Bergstrom, Lindy North Platte 70.01; 6. Brown, Brooklynn North Platte 70.31

800 - 1. Stokes, Tyne Torrington 2:29.01; 2. Burda, Payton Scottsbluff 2:33.28; 3. Johnson, Haley Gordon-Rushville 2:35.42; 4. Krueger, Tiffany Torrington 2:39.24; 5. Hoatson, Haylie North Platte 2:48.68; 6. Neu, MaCee Scottsbluff 2:52.99

1600 - 1. Merrigan, Ada Torrington 5:52.11; 2. Blaesi, Zarah North Platte 5:56.34; 3. Holm, Marissa North Platte 5:59.48; 4. Froerer, Amberly Torrington 6:06.87; 5. American Horse, Tyrah Gordon-Rushville 6:09.11; 6. Rugroden, Hannah Scottsbluff 6:25.73

3200 - 1. Holm, Marissa North Platte 12:22.04; 2. Merrigan, Ada Torrington 12:24.27; 3. Froerer, Amberly Torrington 13:11.39; 4. Blaesi, Evelyn North Platte 13:52.10; 5. Leiseth, Holly Lingle-Fort Laramie 15:27.30

100 hurdles - 1. Horne, Paige Scottsbluff 15.89; 2. Halley, Reece Torrington 18.09; 3. Walker, Emma Lingle-Fort Laramie 18.35; 4. Hurley, Jaycee Torrington 18.97; 5. Barner, Sydney North Platte 19.05; 6. Scherer, Ysabella Scottsbluff 19.29

300 hurdles - 1. Horne, Paige Scottsbluff 48.27; 2. Scherer, Ysabella Scottsbluff 52.90; 3. Walker, Emma Lingle-Fort Laramie 54.11; 4. Barner, Sydney North Platte 54.94; 5. Brosius, Kalee North Platte 55.13; 6. Gibson, Grace Lingle-Fort Laramie 55.80

4x100 - 1. North Platte 54.25 (Purdy, Carly, Ortiz, Juliana, Genatone, Madison, Comer, Jaleigh) 54.25; 2. Scottsbluff 'A (Still, Madison, Laucomer, Marly, Spady, Taryn, Brezenski, Leona) 54.64; 3. Lingle-Fort Laramie 'A' (Gibson, Grace, Meyer, Tiah, Shipp, Brenly, Saul, Maddy) 56.07; 4. Gordon-Rushville 'A' (Shultz, Rylie, Shultz, Reaghan, Hurlburt, Tessa, Tausan, Skye) 57.97

4x400 - 1. Scottsbluff 'A' (Burda, Payton, Avila, Mariyah, Spady, Taryn Horne, Paige) 4:20.00; 2. Lingle-Fort Laramie 'A' (Shipp, Brenly Leiseth, Holly Walker, Emma Saul, Maddy) 4:48.00; 3. North Platte 'A' (Ortiz, Juliana Bergstrom, Lindy Moreno, Alieze Hoatson, Alexis) 4:50.00; 4. Gordon-Rushville “A” (Johnson, Haley, Shultz, Reaghan, Barker, Rylie, American Horse, Tyrah) 5:00.00

4x800 - 1. North Platte 'A' (Hoatson, Alexis, Hoatson, Haylie, Blaesi, Evelyn, Blaesi, Zarah) 11:05.90; 2. Gordon-Rushville 'A' (American Horse, Tyrah, Petersen, Madison, Barker, Rylie, Johnson, Haley) 11:13.75; 3. Scottsbluff 'A' (Murphy, Rebecca, Rugroden, Hannah, Edens, Sunny, Hertzler, Hannah) 11:53.99; 4. North Platte 'B’ (Steele, Shelby, Nielsen, Elizabeth, Aloi, Kaitlyn, Shepherd, Isabel) 12:30.89; 5. Lingle-Fort Laramie 'A' (Scott, Addy, Leiseth, Holly, Smith, Hailey, Foster, Andie) 12:56.68

High Jump - 1. Harvey, Kylie North Platte 4-10; 2. Zurn, Avery North Platte 4-08; 3. Shipp, Brenly Lingle-Fort Laramie 4-08; 4. Bruns, Mackenzie North Platte 4-06

Pole Vault - 1. Tilford, Kylee North Platte 9-06; 2. Jones, Mattilyn Torrington 9-00; 3. Buck, Elsacia North Platte 8-06; 4. Shuey, Meagan Scottsbluff 8-00; 5. David, Gabrielle Torrington 7-06; 6. Polk, Leah Scottsbluff 7-00

Long Jump - 1. Moorehouse, Marissa Torrington 15-11; 2. Avila, Mariyah Scottsbluff 15-10.50; 3. Wondercheck, Alyssa Torrington 15-08.50; 4. Laucomer, Marly Scottsbluff 15-01; 5. Genatone, Madison North Platte 14-03.25; 6. Shipp, Brenly Lingle-Fort Laramie 14-00

Triple Jump - 1. Moorehouse, Marissa Torrington 34-07.75; 2. Avila, Mariyah Scottsbluff 33-10.75; 3. Darnell, Allie Scottsbluff 33-10; 4. Laucomer, Marly Scottsbluff 33-00.75; 5. Meyer, Tiah Lingle-Fort Laramie 29-11.50; 6. Allen, Tuesday North Platte 28-06

Shot Put - 1. Rankin, Ellie North Platte 35-01.25; 2. Johnson, Emma Torrington 34-03.50; 3. Grover, McKinley Gordon-Rushville 31-00; 4. Foster, Leah Lingle-Fort Laramie 30-08; 5. Thrash, Mercedes Scottsbluff 30-08

Discus - 1. Grover, McKinley Gordon-Rushville 115-02; 2. Halley, Reece Torrington 106-11; 3. Allen, Sierra Torrington 106-07; 4. Rankin, Ellie North Platte 105-02; 5. Mendoza, Miroslava Scottsbluff 93-10; 6. Spears, Izzy Lingle-Fort Laramie 93-06

Boys Events

100 Meters - 1. Genatone, Vince North Platte 10.94; 2. Flock, Brendan Torrington 11.39; 3. Koif, Donte' North Platte 11.54; 4. Wilkins, Ransen Scottsbluff 11.62; 5. Boyle, Sebastien Scottsbluff 11.80; 6. Hopkins, Slade Lingle-Fort Laramie 12.00

200 - 1 Fuller, Kyland Lingle-Fort Laramie 22:90; 2. Flock, Brendan Torrington 23.43; 3. Robles, Ty Scottsbluff 24.18; 4. Roblee, Brock North Platte 24.21; 5. Livingston, Ellis Gordon-Rushville 24.39; 6. Hopkins, Slade Lingle-Fort Laramie 24.39

400 - 1. Fuller, Kyland Lingle-Fort Laramie 51.54; 2.Freeseman, Jace Gordon-Rushville 53.27; 3. Loya, Aydan Torrington 53.66; 4. Sierra Torres, Irvin Scottsbluff 54.25; 5. Lund, Hunter Scottsbluff 54.83; 6. Spears, Nolan Lingle-Fort Laramie 55.55

800 - 1. Loya, Aydan Torrington 2:03.61; 2. Marquez, Savian Scottsbluff 2:15.55; 3. Castillo, Keanan North Platte 2:16.00; 4. Anaya, Josiah Scottsbluff 2:19.10; 5. Tegtmeier, Luke North Platte 2:21.10; 6. Nicolay, Tyler Torrington 2:23.34

1600 - 1. Cronk, Weston Torrington 4:56.34; 2. Lowe, Quade North Platte 4:56.54; 3. Bastron, Hans Scottsbluff 4:57.90; 4. Wilson, Myles Lingle-Fort Laramie 5:12.01; 5. Adams, James Scottsbluff 5:14.50; 6. Hawks, Aiden North Platte 5:16.74

3200 - 1 Bastron, Hans Scottsbluff 10:34.35; 2. Wilson, Myles Lingle-Fort Laramie 10:41.98; 3. Cronk, Weston Torrington 10:47.30; 4. Teets, Rian North Platte 10:59.78; 5. Jenny, Gabe North Platte 11:34.74; 6. Short, Noah North Platte 11:10.00

110 meter hurdles - 1. Joneson, Caden North Platte 15.44; 2. Mobley, Josiah Scottsbluff 16.88; 3. LaChapelle, Carson North Platte 16.92; 4. Bremer, Louden Lingle-Fort Laramie 17.51; 5. McDonald, Aydon Gordon-Rushville 17.64; 6. Costello, William Gordon-Rushville 18.79

300 hurdles - 1. Bremer, Louden Lingle-Fort Laramie 42.96; 2. McDonald, Aydon Gordon-Rushville 43.46; 3. LaChapelle, Carson North Platte 45.76; 4. Fuller, Benjamin Torrington 45.81; 5 Mobley, Josiah Scottsbluff 45.91; 6. Joneson, Caden North Platte 46.36

4x100 meter relay - 1. North Platte 'A' (Vak, Joseph, Tilford, Kolten, Janas, Tate, Genatone, Vince) 43.17; 2. Scottsbluff 'A' (Shanks, Tyrone, Boyle, Sebastien, Wilkins, Ransen, Stull, Braeden) 45.17; 3. Gordon-Rushville 'A' (Livingston, Ellis, Freeseman, Jace, Child, Austin, Feddersen, Wyatt) 48.42; 4. Lingle-Fort Laramie 'A' 4 (Lee, Quirt, Sylvester, Wyatt, Lawrence, Michael, Fisher, Wyler) 50.91

4x400 relay - 1. Scottsbluff 'A' (Allen, Kyan, Lund, Hunter, Klein, Tyson, Wilkins, Ransen) 3:39.65; 2. Gordon-Rushville 'A' (Johns, Frankie, McDonald, Aydon, Freeseman, Jace, Livingston, Ellis) 3:45.03; 3. Lingle-Fort Laramie 'A' (Spears, Nolan, Sylvester, Wyatt, Smith, Cooper, Bremer, Louden) 3:47.53; 4. North Platte 'A' (Maizo, Sean, Caudy, Evan, Tegtmeier, Luke, Hawks, Aiden) 3:49.21

4x800 relay - 1. North Platte 'A' (Jenny, Gabe, Teets, Rian, Lowe, Quade, Caudy, Evan) 8:37.62; 2. Scottsbluff 'A' (Marquez, Savian, Allen, Kyan, Anaya, Josiah, Klein, Tyson) 9:03.83; 3. Gordon-Rushville 'A' (Freeseman, Jace, Berndt, Tobias, Borton, Juan, Johns, Frankie) 9:26.76

High Jump - 1. Livingston, Ellis Gordon-Rushville 5-08; 2. Ceplecha, Camden Scottsbluff 5-06; 2. Chrisman, Trevor North Platte 5-06; 4. Hopkins, Slade Lingle-Fort Laramie 5-02; 4. Costello, William Gordon-Rushville 5-02

Pole Vault - 1. Price, Aaron Scottsbluff 13-06; 2. Oettinger, Jack North Platte 13-06; 3. Moss, Layton North Platte 12-00; 4. DeMott, Bryant Torrington 11-06; 5. Robles, Ty Scottsbluff 10-06; 6. Brauer, Haedyn North Platte 10-00

Long Jump - 1. Fuller, Benjamin Torrington 19-11; 2. Koif, Donte' North Platte 19-08; 3. Tilford, Kolten North Platte 19-07.75; 4. Shanks, Tyrone Scottsbluff 19-06.00 ; 5. Stull, Braeden Scottsbluff 19-03; 6. Wilkinson, Jayce Scottsbluff 19-02.75

Triple Jump - 1. Wilkinson, Jayce Scottsbluff 38-09.75; 2. Roblee, Broedy North Platte 37-08; 3. Hellus, Even Torrington 37-02.25; 4. DeMott, Bryant Torrington 36-05.25. 5. Smith, Cooper Lingle-Fort Laramie 35-08.50; 6. Fisher, Wyler Lingle-Fort Laramie 29-08.75

Shot Put - 1. Davis, Nic North Platte 57-00.50; 2. Bennick, Tyler Torrington 45-02; 3. Oliver, Boyd Lingle-Fort Laramie 42-08.50; 4 May, Randall (Trey) Scottsbluff 42-01.50; 5. Mohr, Kade North Platte 41-09.25; 6. Hinman, Ryan Scottsbluff 41-00

Discus - 1. Davis, Nic North Platte 160-03; 2. Baker, Ryan Torrington 133-07; 3. Oliver, Boyd Lingle-Fort Laramie 125-02; 4. May, Randall (Trey) Scottsbluff 120-07; 5. Bennick, Tyler Torrington 119-03; 6. Thorson, Atreyu Gordon-Rushville 110-03

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.