Panhandle Senior Women's Golf Association kicked off season on May 9

The Panhandle Senior Women’s Golf Association hit the links for the first time this year at Monument Shadows in Gering on May 9th, with 36 ladies competing in the wonderful wind.

Taking first place, with a score of 73 gross/62 net, including 2 birdies and one hole out birdie, was Grace Brisby, Becky Mikel, Tami Pierce and Joy Eberhardt. In second place, scoring one birdie and one hole out, was the team of Jane Faber, Carole Lain, Kris DeVries and Becky Hohnstein with a score of 75 gross/64 net. The team of Linda Dedic, Sue Williams, Pam Adams and Mary Garwood placed third, with a score of 78 gross/66.6 net and one birdie.

Flag prizes were awarded as follows: Longest Drive “A” Player – Jane Faber, Longest Drive “B” Player – Franny Haukup, Longest Drive “C” Player – Tami Pierce and Longest Drive “D” Player – Joy Eberhardt. On Hole #3, Londa Maron had the closest chip shot. Sharyn Wohlers (Hole #5) and Judy Paradeis (Hole #14) won longest putt flags. Pam Adams and Mary Garwood were closest to the pin on the drive for Holes 7 and 13. Gail Magers was closest to the water on Hole #18 without going in.

Their next outing will be May 23rd in Morrill at Rolling Hills Golf Course. The league is open to anyone at least 50 years of age. Please register by May 18 on their website at https://pswga7.wixsite.com/2018. You can also call or text Joy Eberhardt at 308-225-2251.