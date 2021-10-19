PAWzitively Pink Night moved to Friday against Lamar

Fatima Balza, who played for the Cougars in 2007 and 2008 and helped them win a national title, went through a breast cancer operation and chemo beginning in 2020 and wrapped up her chemo earlier this year. While Balza was finishing up, Taylor VanderWerff, who played at WNCC 2012 and 2013 while Balza was an assistant, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Also, Amy Winters, who spearheads the PAWzitively Pink night, underwent breast cancer in 2005 when she was an assistant volleyball coach for the Cougars. Winters was an assistant in 2007 when the Cougars won the national tournament.

While there will be plenty of pink around Cougar Palace on Tuesday to celebrate a cause, the Cougars will also be looking to capture their fourth straight win. WNCC will also be looking for their 21st win of the season.

After Friday, WNCC will wrap up the home portion of the regular season with a Saturday contest against Northeastern Junior College at 2 p.m. WNCC will finish the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 27 when they travel to take on McCook Community College. The Casper match could be made up within the next week or so.

WNCC will also host the Region IX tournament with all 12 Region IX teams November 3-6 with the top two teams qualifying for the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.