Payton Wise, Jacqueline Bowles in top 10 of Class C
Day one of the Class C state golf tournament took place on Monday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Payton Wise and Kaitlin Heeg are the lone athletes representing Kimball. Wise is in fifth with an 84 while Heeg is tied for 16th with Broken Bow’s Molly Custer with a score of 92.

Mitchell sent their full golf team after qualifying at districts last week and senior Jacqueline Bowles is in the top 10 in a tie for ninth with an 88. Along with Bowles, all of the Tigers are in ties with their respective scores. McKinley Knotts tied for 25th with 98, Lexi Schledewitz with 104 in an eight-way tie for 39th, Marissa Cardona tied for 69 with 115, and Halley Blackstone is in a three-way tie for 76 with a 118 score.

All athletes will be competing in day two of the tournament which is set to tee off at 9 a.m.

Individual Top 10 Results

1. Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus 78

2. Lynzi Becker, Cozad 79

3. Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian 81

4. Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic 83

5. Payton Wise, Kimball 84

6. Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran 85

7. Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer 86

8. Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland 87

T9. Emery Custer, Broken Bow 88

T9. Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell 88

Team Results

1. Columbus Scotus, 369

2. Broken Bow, 374

3. Lincoln Lutheran, 386

4. Mitchell, 405

T5. Valentine. 408

T5. West Point-Beemer 408

7. Cozad, 412

8. Lincoln Christian, 415

9. Grand Island Central Catholic, 416

10. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 421

