Donald Van Raalte didn’t turn in his best time but he still claimed the overall title at the Summit to Summit Run/Walk on Saturday.

With the Scotts Bluff National Monument shrouded in fog for most of the morning, Van Raalte completed the race in 52 minutes, 18 seconds.

One hundred twenty-six individuals registered for the event.

Van Raalte, competing in the race for just the second time, said his time was off last year’s pace when he finished in third place.

“It’s actually about a minute worse,” he said. “The two guys ahead of me (last year), I don’t think either of them ran this year.”

Van Raalte said it was hard to train this past winter.

“I’ve heard some people say that the winter was a lot harder training. That was definitely true for me. I didn’t train as much in the winter because there’s so much snow,” he said.

Van Raalte said the race was challenging.

“There’s two hills way at the end of the race, and you sort of gotten used to coming down. That’s really hard. I heard the other people that finished around me say the same thing,” he said. “It’s a fun challenge. It’s cool that it’s its own thing. You know, it’s not a 5k. It’s not a half marathon. It’s just Summit to Summit.”

Running the Summit to Summit was a family affair for the Van Raaltes. His sons also competed in the race. Noah Van Raalte, 15, finished fourth with a time of 55:36.

Sam Van Raalte took ninth place at 1:00.50.

“On Sundays we run with (together). We trained together in the weeks leading up. My younger son (Sam) and I went running yesterday morning just to get one last practice,” he said.

Joshua Ozuna ended in second, just 15 seconds behind Van Raalte.

Annmarie Wilson claimed the women’s title and finished third overall with a time of 53:48.

In fifth was Mark Haag finishing in 56:04, Tanner Peyton ran the course in 57:1 for sixth place, Jennifer Porter took seventh at 57:52.

Ending in eighth place was Steve Knigge at 58:14 and Thomas Blackstone rounded out the Top 10 with a time of 1:01:24.

Clifford Coyle and Stephanie Ramos were the top male and female finishers, respectively, in the walk division.

Top 25 finishers

1, Donald Van Raalte, 52:18; 2, Joshua Ozuna, 52:33; 3, Annmarie Wilson, 53:48; 4, Noah VanRaalte, 55:36; 5, Mark Haag, 56:04; 6, Tanner Peyton, 57:11; 7, Jennifer Porter, 57:52; 8, SteveKnigge, 58:14; 9, Sam Van Raalte, 1:00:50; 10, Thomas Blackstone, 1:01:24; 11, Erick Armstrong, 1:01:30; 12, Cara Hessler, 1:02:49; 13, Jackie Musgrave, 1:02:58; 14, John Seiler, 1:03:11; 15, Matthew Morales, 1:04:35; 16, Erin Medina, 1:04:41; 17, Johnny Chavez, 1:07:06; 18, Randal Devlin, 1:07:52; 19, John Mulhollland, 1:08:25; 20, Clifford Coyle, 1:08:27.1; 21, Kinsey Senkel, 1:08:57; 22, Cooper Gray, 1:09:29: 23, Sarah Gray, 1:09:47; 24, John Martinez, 1:10:07; 25, Jim Kappen, 1:10:42.