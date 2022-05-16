Peters leads Tigers back to state in Class C

VALENTINE - Powered by Cael Peters’ career-low round of 68, the Mitchell High School boys golf team is state-bound following a third-place finish at the Class C, District 5 Tournament held Monday at Frederick Peak Golf Course in Valentine.

Peters captured the individual championship by a whopping nine shots. It was the lowest score posted in all of the Class C districts contested on Monday.

“Cael’s performance today was remarkable,” Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “He played lights out and we needed that score to get our team to advance.”

Mitchell compiled a team score of 369 to grab the third-qualifying spot just ahead of Bridgeport, which finished right behind in fourth with a 373. Kearney Catholic captured the team title with a 330 and Amherst placed second with a 359.

“We knew going in that Kearney Catholic was the team to beat and Amherst had played well also this season,” Kuxhausen said. “We knew us, Bridgeport, and Valentine should be in the mix also.”

Peters ended up being the Tigers’ only individual medalist. Also scoring for Mitchell were Ethan Thyne with a 91, Easton Anderson with a 101, and Tyler Jackson with a 109. Kalem Jackson finished with a 120.

“I’m proud of our guys for accomplishing our goal of qualifying for state,” Kuxhausen said. “Besides Cael, we have a very young and inexperienced team. Battling the course we played today, I was happy with the outcome.”

While some of the Tigers struggled with the difficulties of the course, Kuxhausen said what mattered most was they all pulled through in the end.

“It was a very fun and challenging course at times,” he said. “We had a very tough start for some of our guys on the front nine and I was proud that they continued to battle. Even though they didn’t play their best, they played well enough to advance to the state tournament.”

In addition to Peters, three other Panhandle golfers medaled in the top 10 to qualify for state individually.

Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson carded an 83 to place sixth and his teammate Tegan Snyder finished ninth with an 86.

Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires earned a trip to state by finishing in a tie for 10th with a final score of 87. The Bulldogs’ other scorers were Bodhi Dohse with a 90, Harrison Barnette with a 96, Holden Shultz with a 100, and Mason Nichols with a 112.

The 36-hole Class C state tournament will be held May 24-25 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Last year Mitchell posted a fourth-place state finish. Peters medaled in a tie for 15th.

Kuxhausen said the Tiger sophomore will take a lot of confidence and experience into next week’s tournament.

“It was a lot of fun watching him and I’m really proud of him,” Kuxhausen said. “He works extremely hard at everything he does and deserves all of his accomplishments. I am excited to see what he can do with the best in the state next week, and that goes for all of our guys.”

Team Scoring

1, Kearney Catholic, 330. 2, Amherst, 359. 3, Mitchell, 369. 4, Bridgeport, 373. 5, Valentine, 384. 6, Arcadia/Loup City, 406. 7, Alma, 418. 8, Bayard, 428. 9, Sutherland, 433. 10, Hitchcock County, 436. 11, Hershey, 441. 12, Chase County, 458.

Individual Top 10

1, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 68. 2, Austin Adelung, Amherst, 77. 3, Grant McQuay, Alma, 78. 4, Quinten Hogeland, Kearney Catholic, 80. 5, Landon Edeal, Kearney Catholic, 81. 6, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville, 83. 7, Jackson Dunham, Kearney Catholic, 84. 8, Alex Abels, Kearney Catholic, 85. 9, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, 86. 10, Braxten Swires, Bridgeport, 87. 10, Cameron Jordan, Valentine, 87. 10, Scout Simmons, Amherst, 87.