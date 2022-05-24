PHOTOS: Bearcats golf in 4th after Day 1

The Scottsbluff Bearcats were the only team from the area to qualify in Class B as they currently sit in a tie for fourth with a 317 after the first day of the state tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

“They did good and it was nice to have some good weather and go score. They know they left something out there but they are starting to believe and understand what they can do” Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said. “They are certainly capable of it and they became better golfers just because they like to practice and play together all the time, so they’ve pretty much been living out here. I know the coaching staff is proud of them today.”

Bearcat senior Austin Thyne led the way for the team with a 72 as he is tied for third and in the hunt for a title.

“I’ve been waiting for him to shoot 67 and he’s certainly capable to do it and he’s ready, he’s just got to get going a little bit early and roll with it,” Ehler said about Thyne. “He’s got a great attitude and he doesn’t quite understand what he can do yet but I do, so he’ll get there.”

One other Bearcat is in the top 10 as Kaedon Patton currently sits in seventh with 76. Also for Scottsbluff, Thomas Dredla is in 30th with 84, Treyten York has 85 and is in 34th and Noah Shaddick sits in 38th with 86.

Other area golfers were playing as individuals as Sidney’s John Beier (84) is tied with Dredla, Chadron’s Jacksyn Behrends (89) is in 49th and Gering freshman Jack Maser (91) sits in 54th.

“I’m proud of him for sticking with it. He did not play his best, but he kept a good attitude and pushed through,” Gering coach Jon Hutchison said about his freshman Bulldog. “It is a great experience for him and I’m excited to see how he plays tomorrow.”

The greens were an issue throughout the day as the ball kept rolling and causing many golfers to have lip-outs when putting.

“I think the greens are fast, they rolled really true and the course is in amazing shape, as good as anything we’ve seen all year,” Ehler said. “When you have speedy greens, you’re going to have some lip-outs, that’s just the way it is. So speed to be successful is really important especially when the greens are rolling.”

Scottsbluff will keep fighting until the tournament is over and will control whatever they can as they fight for a title.

“A good attitude, know that we’re fighting for each other, realize that it’s two days and we’ll just keep grinding and we can only control our own fate, so all we’ve got to do is try,” Ehler said. “If we’re trying, no matter what happens, they should feel successful and we’ll just keep getting experience and try to get better.”

For Maser, Hutchison says the Bulldog needs to trust his swing and is confident his golfer will play better during day two.

“Jack needs to be better around the greens tomorrow. He needs to trust his short game and take confident swings,” Hutchison said. “I am confident he will play better tomorrow. He is a freshman but is a fierce competitor, so I’m excited to see how he does.”

Day two will begin at 9 a.m. at Scotts Bluff Country Club as the golfers work toward medaling.

Team Scores

Norris 304, Omaha Skutt 307, York 316, Mount Michael Benedictine 317, Scottsbluff 317, Elkhorn North 336, Omaha Concordia 337, Ogallala 347, Minden 348, Columbus Lakeview 352, McCook 362, Wayne 378

Individual Scores

Top 15

1, William Mullin, Omaha Skutt, 68

2, Jacob Goertz, Mount Michael Benedictine, 70

3, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff, 72

3, Logan Thurber, Norris, 72

5, Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North, 73

6, Treyton Baehr, Beatrice, 74

7, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 76

7, Carson Thurber, Norris, 76

9, Emmanuel Jensen, York, 77

9, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 77

9, Cauy Walters, Aurora, 77

9, Brock Rowley, Norris, 77

13, Maxwell Frenarek, Columbus Lakeview, 78

13, Jackson Lapour, Omaha Skutt, 78

15, Marley Jensen, York, 79

15, Hunter Myer, Bennington, 79

15, Alexander Combs, Norris, 79

15, Trevor Gutchewski, Mount Michael Benedictine, 79

Other Local Golfers

30, John Beier, Sidney, 84

30, Thomas Dredla, Scottsbluff, 84

34, Treyten York, Scottsbluff, 85

38, Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 86

49, Jacksyn Behrends, Chadron, 89

54, Jack Maser, Gering, 91

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

