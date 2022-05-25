PHOTOS: State golf concludes with 2 Bearcats in Top 15

The Class B state golf tournament held at Scotts Bluff Country Club saw the winner come down to a playoff as Omaha Skutt Catholic’s William Mullin and Mount Michael Benedictine’s Jacob Goertz were tied at 143 after 18 holes.

Mullin ended up coming away with a win after one playoff hole. The senior shot a 68 on day one and finished off with 75.

Norris won the team title shooting a 598 as Omaha Skutt finished runner-up with 627.

Bearcats Austin Thyne and Kaedon Patton both finished in the top 15 with a 153 and 154, respectively.

“I’m proud of our leaders Austin and KP for leading these guys by example and not just by what they say, they did a good job,” Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said. “(Finishing in the top 15) is special. In Class B, you have 48 teams and to be in the top 15 out of 240 varsity players, it’s not a bad deal.”

Thyne saw his high school career end in a tie for seventh as the senior gets set to go to college at Colorado Mesa.

“It’s a little tough to finish your last high school event as a senior but gotta look back on all the good things that happened and just appreciate the experience and everything,” Thyne said. “So pretty happy with how everything went.”

Despite the tough day for Thyne, Ehler is proud of how the lone senior competed today.

“He’s a tough kid to lose in our community because he’s so versatile and he’s a kind kid. It doesn’t matter if it’s academics, he makes friends everywhere. It was a really tough day for him but you can still see he cares about other people and he’s still got a big smile,” Ehler said. “I can guarantee it was probably the toughest day he had all year with how he felt inside. It’s not like basketball or football where you can call timeout, there’s no timeout and he’s just gotta keep going and he’s that special.”

Patton was in 11th as the Bearcats as a team finished in fifth with a 651. Also for Scottsbluff. Tommy Dredla tied for 33rd with 171, Noah Shaddick finished in a tie for 39th after shooting a 174 and Treyten York had a 175, putting him in a tie for 41st.

“The goal was to play our best at the end and that’s what we did. Golf is like that and it was a tough day,” Ehler said. “We tried to force the issue to recover and you can’t really do that in the game of golf, it’s not something you can just go take back right away, you’ve got to let it play out. The team was phenomenal, we got our best score yesterday (317) on a good golf course. I’m really proud of them.”

Three area golfers played as individuals. Cardinal Jacksyn Beier finished the highest of the Panhandle golfers with a 175, landing him in a three-way tie for 41st with York and Ogallala’s Luke Hiltibrand. Red Raider John Beier finished in a tie for 44th with a 176 and Gering Bulldog Jack Maser was in a five-way tie for 53rd, scoring a 182

“Overall, I was happy with him pushing through even though he didn’t play his best,” Gering coach Jon Hutchison said about Maser. “I’m excited to see where he goes from here. State tournament puts a lot of pressure on kids but Jack is a competitor. I'm sure he’s disappointed but I’m proud of him either way.”

With Maser still a freshman, he has time to continue improving and working hard as coach Hutchison believes he will be at state every year.

“Just keep working and I can see him being (at state) every year he plays high school golf,” Hutchison said. “That’s the expectation I’m setting for him and I think he has the ability to do it.”

Team Scores

Norris 598, Omaha Skutt Catholic 627, York 646, Mount Michael Benedictine 648, Scottsbluff 651, Omaha Concordia 666, Elkhorn North 678, Minden 691, Ogallala 692, Columbus Lakeview 698, McCook 722, Wayne 751.

Individual

Top 15

1, William Mullin, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 143

2, Jacob Goertz, Mount Micahel Benedictine, 143

3, Logan Thurber, Norris, 146

4, Carson Thurber, Norris, 148

4, Treyton Baehr, Beatrice, 148

6, Brock Rowley, Norris, 149

7, Ryan Seevers, York, 153

7, Jackson Lapour, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 153

7, Maxwell Fremarek, Columbus Lakeview, 153

7, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff, 153

11, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 154

12, Travis Tilford, Norris, 156

12, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 156

14, Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North, 157

15, Cuay Walters, Aurora, 158

Other Local Golfers

33, Thomas Dredla, Scottsbluff, 171

39, Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 174

41, Treyten York, Scottsbluff, 175

41, Jacksyn Behrends, Chadron, 175

44, John Beier, Sidney, 176

53, Jack Maser, Gering, 182

